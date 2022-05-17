Release The Decision Already!

I am informed that the Supreme Court of the United States releases its sentences at certain, predetermined times, most of them in June.

However, it seems to me that the sentence cancelling that murderous disgrace call Roe vs Wade should be an exception.

The (also disgraceful) leak has created a situation of constant intimidation, with Justice Alito now in an undisclosed location like he is a witness in a big mafia trial.

It is unworthy of the American institutions to allow this situation to continue for the sake of the respect of rules which have been neglected and undermined already.

The finalisation of the sentence should have been the Court’s priority number one since the moment of the publication of the leak. The work should have gone on full steam, putting everything else aside, until the entire affair has been finalised, published and made definitive.

If the Wide Latina and the Ugly Lesbian do not consider the fact that a Justice is forced to leave his home for security reasons, and the fact that the work of the court has been tampered with in the most egregious of ways, something worthy of strong, unanimous reaction, what does this say of them? Who else would, I wonder, object to reacting to a unique situation in a unique way?

Unfortunately, I am afraid that we will have to wait.

As the last elections have abundantly showed, the US institutions are not what they used to be.