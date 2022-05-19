When It’s About Betrayal, Niceness Be Damned.

Mundabor, Self Portrait, 2022

Somewhere on YouTube there is one of those torrential, never-ending, collective-stream-of-consciousness videos where a priest, a Father Murray, talks about (or at least I hope so) a bunch of stuff, among which the issue of being nice to the clergy who are betraying us.

I do not know Father Murray and, as far as I am concerned, he could even be, on the whole, Catholic. In fact, next time there is a video of him that does not require one to be an extremely bored pensioner without any hobby, I might even listen to him.

Still, it seems to me that, on this occasion at least, said Father has fallen in the usual trap of the Anglo-Saxon XXI Century: the niceness Ueber alles one.

Father Murray accuses Canon212 of making titles using words like “Thugcardinal ”. This is, in his eyes, bad. The way I understand it, Father thinks that, if there is a disagreement, one should express it in a polite way.

How nice.

It seems to me that Father has his priorities upside down. First comes the message. Niceness is, in the end, merely a nice-to-have, a disposable instrument.

It is my opinion – and, evidently, not only mine – that in front of the treason of our clergy, niceness is not fit for purpose. Niceness is all fine if we are discussing, with mutual respect, about our disagreement on, say, when is pasta al dente, how to deal with Elenski, or how much Erdogan will want to pave the way for Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership.

Alas, niceness becomes totally inadequate when a much stronger message must be conveyed, like the one of the treason of our clergy. In this situation, a Thugcardinal (see what I am doing here?) has the advantage that the sheep, whom he purposely left uneducated about their religion, would tend to naturally believe that the man is, actually, “talking Catholic”, unless a strong impression is made on him that this is not the case.

We don’t live in normal times. We can’t afford the usual ways of polite discourse. The scale of the attack on the Catholic faith perpetrated by Her own Bishops and Cardinals requires an answer that is commensurate to the attack and, in fact, forces the reader to question the “catholicity” of these Judases.

It’s not about disagreements, Father.

It’s about the most egregious betrayal, from the most insidious positions inside the Church.

When this happens, Christ comes first, and niceness be damned.