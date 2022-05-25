Reality Vs Cocaine

Mr Zelenski made a short video appearance.

In the matter of the Ukrainian special military operation, we assisted yesterday in Davos to a quite funny spectacle. Bear in mind that this was, generally speaking, quite a rotten band, the very epitome of globalism and a hotbed of great reset hopes.

Mr Elenski, the new Cartoon Superhero and Clown Extraordinaire, really piddled outside of the pot. In a likely cocaine-fuelled, demand-rich, extremely arrogant video appearance, he said that the Ukraine: 1) must receive every weapon they ask (how does the West dare to give him only one part of his requests!) and 2) must also give the Ukraine 5 billions dollar a month, because hey, cocaine is getting more expensive by the day. Not happy about this, he also lectured the presents about the sanctions to Russia (yes, the ones that are seriously hurting common people and all of the European Countries), stating that they should have been applied last year.

Seriously: the guy needs a new brain, a new nose, and a hard rehab.

Mr Kissinger (yes, he is still alive!) also spoke. Being an old fox, Kissinger knew better than to say that the Ukraine is done. Therefore, he put his message in very flowery words, pretending that victory over Russia might, in theory, be possible, but then suggesting that the Ukraine gives up, cedes territories and remains neutral, clearly proposing a much worse situation than before the special military operation, just to make clear to anyone slow of understanding where he thinks things are (clearly) going.

Meanwhile, Liman and Severodonetsk are both under heavy pressure, the first might be half conquered already (I’ll know more by tomorrow, BBC and CNN readers/viewers by next week…) and the second will not be able to resist for very long. The dismantling of the Ukrainian Army will be slow, methodical, very painful, and irreplaceable. When you lose your best soldiers, no amount of sophisticated weapons can compensate for the absence of well-trained, battle-hardened troops.

It is clear here that the two speakers yesterday embodied a battle between cocaine and reality.

Alas, reality always win.