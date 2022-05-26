Yes, now you know what this post is about…

This made my head spin.

Pope Benedict, always the naive tool of everybody and his cat, has an apparently homosexual secretary. His name is Clemens. He is made Bishop. We will call him Bishop Lavender.

Bishop Lavender remains is a position of influence (I wonder why?) with Francis.

A guy so suspected of being a homo, that Lifesitenews publish their suspicion quite openly and obviously without fear of consequences was in charge of (how could I not think of this?) organising “world youth” meetings with plenty of prey. It seriously looks like something you would see in a parody movie about the Vatican.

Francis sends this guy to (wait for this) investigate homosexual sexual abuse scandals in a faraway Abbey in Austria.

The guy in charge of the Abbey, and his Provost for 25 years, appears never to have noticed anything. Basically, “professionally deaf”.

A first guy accused of abusing boys was sent away quietly to a place where he still became a priest and went on to commit abuse. At this point, not even a Benedict-like level of naïveté (or conscious desire to shut his eyes) can justify him. In charge for 25 years.. In fact, the Provost likely helped the young pervert to save his backside and find a suitable place. Damn. Should be locked in a dark cell for the rest of his life. Did he? You’ll soon find out!

It goes on. Eminent Professor Roehrig, apparently a very learned TurboFag who was very strong in the abbey, was such a notorious degenerate that he had to be rebuked loudly, strongly, in front of everybody. Nobody seems to have thought of escalating, even anonymously, for years, which is how you get a reputation as “the greatest child molester in lower Austria” and stay out of jail.

If you think this is enough, you are wrong. How did Bishop Lavender’s investigation end? Predictably, with some small slap on the wrist and a very keen desire to shut down everything and “move on”.

In addition, Bishop Levender finds it appropriate to quote Dr TurboFag, evidently a leading light among perverted clergy.

It’s not only the coverage that is a scandal. It’s the arrogance coming from the certainty of impunity.

This is our beloved, indefectible Church in the early XXI Century. We are still loyal to her, of course. We will always be. But boy, this truly is beyond the pale.

We need another St Peter Damian, fast.