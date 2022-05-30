An Exercise In Catholicism

It has been announced that the Evil Clown – unfortunately not having died of cancer as sincerely hoped by Yours Truly – will proceed to appoint another batch of mostly very bad people to a red hat.

It is noted that the number of Cardinals will, at today’s count and with the latest addition, rise to 131, well above the 120 that are, so to speak, the guideline. It is hoped this will be the last Consistory of this satanical individual.

With the new batch of likely Reprobates, Francis will have appointed the vast majority of the group of Cardinals called to pick his successor (note the word: the Cardinals, not the Holy Ghost, pick the Pope).

This one is clearly one of those situations that seem hopeless. It would, likely, be so if we were one of those Protestant outfits who, once they have sold to the world, are past the point of no return and go the way of the Quackers. But we aren’t the Quackers. We are the Only Church. And the Only Church is, as we all know, Indefectible.

Francis may think that he has managed to sabotage the Church forever. If he does so, it is only because he is a) atheist and b) stupid. The Church will laugh at this little, arrogant scoundrel and will see him pass, turn to ashes and be forgotten as She has done with countless evils of the past 2000 years.

Granted, a pope at war with the Church is a special kind of evil. But then again – and, I think, the key to understanding these years – Vatican II and its aftermath were a special kind of rebellion.

The unprecedented subversion of the Church from within must perforce lead to an unprecedented corrosion and disfigurement of the Church also from within, then it is not realistic to expect that God would allow his shepherds and an awful lot of sheep to try the bittersweet taste of rebellion without forcing the consequences of this down their throats, and down the throats of their children, to who know how many generations (hopefully we will stop at two…)

V II is the key to the proper understanding of this situation. If you are struggling to grasp what is happening now, it means that you have not grasped the subversive reach of V II.

How to get out of this? Not with the usual, natural means. At this point, the rot is so advanced that to think that the bunch of perverts in the power of other perverts and the motley crew of assorted tepid sheep, atheist functionaries and wet kitten may come to the idea of actually appointing a Catholic pope seems preposterous. No: as long as they are left to themselves, this bunch of reprobates will pick a Francis II, then a Francis III, and so on until God’s Providence puts an end to this mess.

In a way, what is happening is another lesson in Catholicism. It is not the invitation to accept the lie, but the invitation to hold fast to the truths transmitted to us as we put ourselves in God’s hands.

I have no illusion that the end of this mess will come before my grave. It might well be that the mess will go on for another one, two, three generations, or for how many of those as God in His Justice will deem fitting punishment for a betrayal without precedent.

But then again: God can do everything, and we have many examples of wonderful turnarounds. It was not many years from Diocletian’s persecution to Constantine’s Edict of Milan. Napoleon made the persecuted Church to State Religion overnight. Mussolini metamorphosed from an activist atheist to “the man of Providence” within just a few years.

Yeah, the God of Surprises can everything, and judges everyone.

I think Francis will have a taste of the one and of the other as soon as he, hopefully today, ends his miserable existence.