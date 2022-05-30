God Is Armed, Violent, And Extremely “Homophobic”

“Buddha was right and Christ is wrong, you know…”

So, after the Evil Clown has decided to lecture us all about this extremely unChristian thing called non-violence, it is good to point out a defining characteristic of our wonderful religion: justified violence. Let us see some aspect of it according of the very first examples that came to my mind.

Individual violence

Jesus was, clearly, not at all non-violent. Making a whip of cords and whipping with it so many merchants/moneylenders SO HARD that they all have to flee in disorderly retreat isn’t exactly Gandhi-like behaviour.

Plus, and very obviously, it’s clear from the Gospel that the Apostles went around armed, and I am talking swords here, not sticks, tasers, or pepper-spray. Therefore, private, one to one violence was very much in the cards for all of them, with Jesus clearly ordering it all.

Collective violence

Heavens, this one should need no explanation at all even to an evil, ignorant ass like Francis. From Joshua to the Crusades, our wonderful Religion (which is the only true one) makes of justified, or necessary war a really big deal. This, not only when the war is necessary for religious reasons, but for any valid reason. Dulce et decorum est pro Patria mori. Military chaplains on both sides. Prayers for individual Arms. Take that, Frankie.

Divine violence

Frankie, get over it: God does genocide. Shall I mention the Flood here, or is it too banal? What about the Universal Judgment (not come yet, but be assured that it will come)? And what about the most famous destruction of “civilians” in all of the Bible, the brutal carpet bombing of Sodom and Gomorrah?

Yes, Frankie dear: any European “human rights” tribunal would condemn all of these episodes, and brand the last one with the terrible, terrible mark of “homophobia”!

So, what does this tell you, Frankie dear? It tells you that, when He has to be and according to His Infinite Goodness, God is armed, violent, and extremely, *extremely* “homophobic”.

If you don’t like it (which you clearly don’t) and want to erge yourself to judge of the Christian way (which you clearly do) I would suggest that you make your apostasy official, abdicate, and go off to some Buddhist temple very, very, very far away, where you will be able to, once in your disgraceful life, practice what you preach.

