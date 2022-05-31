Social Media, The Killing Machine.

It seems to me that, whilst there are always several facets to an event like the conflict in Ukraine, the role of the Social Media has been quite decisive on this particular occasion.

Let us reflect on this: it would be very difficult for the USA to pass a bill meant to give a huge boon to their Military Industrial Complex without the emotional “wave” unchained by Twitter, Facebook and Reddit.

Similarly, it is difficult to believe that even mediocre politicians like the European ones would choose a clearly self-defeating and harming policy like the “sanctions” against Russia, without the strong push to “action” from all the Twitter warriors, the Reddit heroes, and the Facebook generals.

As it is, the wave of oestrogen released by the start of the Special Military Operation has been the catalyst that put this hysterical machine in motion: in Europe, moving (not “forcing”) stupid politicians like Scholz & Co. to do something clearly suicidal in its direction, albeit refusing to go on and actually proceed to commit Economic Suicide, like a sanction package very much akin to castrating oneself to try to spite the wife. At the same time, the US could profit (in part) from the situation (USD 150bn in weapons orders coming only from Germany in the next years, plus the already mentioned package, plus the pushing of a rod in the relationship between Europe and Russia, plus increased sales of energy to Europe in the next years) because Europe’s dumb and weak politicians were too girly to resist the pressure coming from the above mentioned Twitter warriors, Reddit heroes, and Facebook generals.

It’s a toxic loop of stupid people doing what they do best (being stupid) as they signal virtue with their little Ukrainian flags; mediocre and weak European politicians unable to resist the pressure of the Screaming Couch Dwellers; Ukrainian thieving government officials happy to pour fuel into the flames (and money in their own pockets) and US politicians making their generous lobbyists happy as they make more money out of weapons and energy. Yes, little people will suffer in the USA, too, but don’t expect Biden or Pelosi, McConnell or Raytheon to care. Plus, the advantage of seeing a GDP power like the EU quarrel with an energy and military power like Russia, a combination which would be the real nail in the coffin of America’s coveted “only superpower” status, is clearly reward enough from the point of view of the US geopolitical strategy.

The consequences of this for the Ukraine (or rather, what will remain of it) are also totally brutal: the wave of social media hysteria is exactly what allows Elensky and his bunch of colleagues and billionaire protectors to enrich themselves shamelessly out of the bonanza coming from the West, as the Country goes through the Russian meat grinder for far longer than it would have been the case without the armchair generals comfortably inciting the Ukrainian soldiers to utter self-destruction from their properly heated, extremely safe basements.

At the root of the dimensions (not its existence) of this mess, therefore, are the Basement Dwellers. They have decided that the Special Military Operation was to be the new Approved Virtue Signalling Exercise, and they will keep pushing the mess to continue (and the Ukraine to sink in a deeper and deeper hole) until they find a new Approved Virtue Signalling Exercise as the fun of this one rapidly diminishes and reality knocks at their tick skulls with ever increasing insistence, as it is abundantly doing already.

100 days on, and Ukraine is half invaded, half destroyed, completely humiliated, full of debts, and further away from NATO and EU than they ever were. Meanwhile, Russia is more powerful and richer than it ever was and Europe is preparing itself for an inflation and energy crisis entirely of their own making.

The US don’t care, as they are using the Ukraine as a (stupid) pawn to try to destabilise Russia even as they keep their armament donors and their oil companies happy.

The Ukrainian elites are very happy as they enrich themselves beyond their wildest dreams.

The UK can believe again, for a moment, that they really count.

The Ukrainians plunge into a spiral of debt, death, desperation, and destruction.

Meanwhile, the Basement Dweller feel, as always, very good with themselves.