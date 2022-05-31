The Little June Crusade

Resist!

June is upon us. In the last years, at least in my neck of the woods, June has been used as a “month of perversion” of sort. It’s the month in which enterprises terrified to be cancelled by the homo mafia want to let us know that they really, really like fags and dykes. In fact, this year I am expecting to see trannie schoolboys in chocolate advertisements, and the like.

How do we react to this? My suggestions:

1) Pray more. Do more penance. Try some fast. In fact, for many years now I have made a point to say a prayer to St Michael the Archangel every time I see sexual perversion on the street. These things work. Prayer counts. Perversion advances because people do not believe, and do not pray.

2) Be part of the resistance. From mockery of pervs (always an extremely effective weapon) to open statement of your Christian beliefs, let other people know that they are not alone in feeling uncomfortable.

3) Support sane companies. Try to Buy your pillows, and your other stuff, from companies which are known to support Christianity and, after that, from those who stay out of the pandering to perverts. Also, do not miss any occasion (Google reviews, mails of feedback to the company) to let them know where you stand. Make them know, in a word, that they pandering comes at a cost.

You may say it’s not much, but it will be much if many do it, and it will be very valuable in the economy of your salvation.

June is upon us.

Make it your little Crusade.