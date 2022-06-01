We are truly living in a clown world .

The entire “affair” is something inconceivable, on all possible levels -medical, moral, of pure sanity – only two generations ago.

I live in the UK, and I did not know that – as I evince from the article – there is something like private sperm donors who can go around peddling their sperm like it was cigarettes, or candies. Then, some dyke would read the ad on a social media page for dykes (??!!) and say “yep, I am in need of some sperm. Where do I sign?”

Even more shocking, but certainly not surprising, is that would be dykes aching for motherhood can be actually so stupid they can’t even read what they are signing.

But the top of it all is that the judge ( who looks very much like a lesbian herself) seem to think that the only abnormal person here is the guy, not the lesbians!! The lesbians are vulnerable, because desperate for motherhood, or such like.

It’s like reading of a world of children, where everybody (including the judge) thinks and behaves like a child, and all parties are desperately trying to give some sense to the clown world in which they operate and which they, clearly, wholeheartedly support.

This kind of childish, senseless, utterly mad degeneracy is exactly what we need to extirpate from our societies.

I have the impression that the current conflict will, with the massive kick in the genitals about to happen to the First World Degenerate Globalist Madness, actually work for us.

Because as it is now, it looks like “Fragile X syndrome” is quite the standard among all of them.