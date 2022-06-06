50 Christians Die of Excessive Peace At Pentecost

A sudden dose of Peace has caused the death of 50 Catholics worshipping in Nigeria, yesterday, during the Pentecost mass.

The Peace proved lethal for them because, evidently, their bodies were not sufficiently equipped to face the onslaught of Peace brought onto them by zealous supporters of the Religion of Peace.

It is, therefore, clear that Peace is, if assumed in doses advocated by the Religion of Peace (Surah 9:5, “Then kill the disbelievers (non-Muslims) wherever you find them, capture them and besiege them, and lie in wait for them in each and every ambush …”), clearly deadly.

Is this not peaceful enough? Try some more peace! Surah 3:151: “We shall cast terror into the hearts of those who disbelieve (all non-Muslims) …”

But… but… but….

Not happy yet?

Try Surah 2:191″”And kill them (non-Muslims) wherever you find them … kill them. Such is the recompense of the disbelievers (non-Muslims).”

It appears that, in the right hands, peace is not really peaceful.

But no, let us pretend that we are not seeing, and knowing, and reading, from the horse’s or, rather, the paedophile’s, mouth.

Our generation will, likely, be largely spared this kind of peaceful encounter in Europe.

As to the next one, all bets are off.