Here, Francis is seen not disguising his feelings…

Say, you are the Pope, and a child asks you what it is like, to be the Pope. This is, of course, unscripted.

You would, if you are a decent person, answer with your utter sense of inadequacy, your fear of judgment, your knowing that you are treading on the blood of so many martyrs (hence the red shoes), and your praying God every day that He may help you in the task, up to martyrdom if needs be.

This is no rocket science. It does not require any saintly disposition. It just comes with the job.

Well, not Francis. When he does not have a paper to read that other people gave to him, the man truly shows the inner depths of his dark character.

He launches himself on a “me, myself and I” expedition, where he explains to the surely confused child how much Francis loves himself.

He explains to him that he considered very important to not stop being himself (because he is so good), and not change his personality (which is so kind). His main worry is that he does not become “artificial”. Rey importantly, the guy does not want to “disguise his feelings” (which are so precious).

The guy “tries to be himself”, which is why he succeeds so well in it, albeit not with the results his vainglory expects.

Let us say it once again: this is Francis unscripted, and either entirely unaware or totally uncaring of how his free-wheeling makes him look. It’s quite the spectacle to watch. It’s somewhere between reckless provocation and utter stupidity, though I think it’s, in the end, a mixture of both.

Poor child. He got out of the meeting certainly confused, vaguely knowing – though likely unable to formulate – that the answer he got was not what he expected.

Another little soul confused by Francis.

But hey, always be yourself.