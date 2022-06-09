Pious Wishes

No more wheelchair. Wheelchair no more!

We have, in recent weeks, being informed that Pope Francis is now on a wheelchair, as his sciatica makes it too painful for him to walk and the relevant surgical intervention would require full anaesthesia, which he does not want to undergo.

I would like to give, with his post, an example of good feelings, which are so much in fashion nowadays.

I wish Francis that he may, as soon as may be, not be in any need of the wheelchair anymore.

No.

Really.

I mean it!

Please, God! In Your goodness, grant me my wish.