Funny World (But Not Really)

We complain, and rightly so, about the sorry state of Catholicism in the West. We are, understandably, shocked at how much has changed in our lifetime; particularly if, like yours truly, your lifetime is not short and you grew up in a solidly Catholic Country.

It helps, at time, to put things in perspective. Look here, where 172 children have received First Communion. Not in Newcastle or Boston, but in Iraq.

These children are at high risk of suffering violent persecution in their lifetime. They likely know it, at some level, already, and will be fully aware of it by the time they are confirmed.

It is, of course, part and parcel of the deal. Most of us, I think, hope to be spared from persecution, but we are all called to endure whatever comes to us.

I was reflecting on these young souls and the path that stays in front of them, and what truly angered me was not only the persecution, but another unrelated, and utterly disgraced phenomenon.

If these children (now, or at some point in future) get massacred, you can bet your salary that there will be immediate calls to friendliness and solidarity with the religion that had them killed. You can, also, be assured that, prominent among these voices, would be a number of bishops.

Funny world, isn’t it? Knowing that if you get slaughtered together with 20 or 50 of your companions, your very bishops would invite the faithful to close their eyes, would assure the tribe of your murderers that the tribe’s thinking is not the problem, and would happily go on with their godless lives whilst your blood is still fresh on the ground.

After which, said bishops might well start teaching the survivors about Amoris Laetitia, or the dangers of homophobia.