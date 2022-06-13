Fagciscan At The Head Of The German Province

This is quite bad even for Germans, and I had to do a double take in order to be sure I was not reading the Babylon Bee. But no, it’s official news.

What this tells me is that:

a) a guy can just “come out” as a pervert among the German Franciscans and he will not be kicked out.

b) the fact that guy can be elected to lead all of them tells you all you need to know about the number of German Franciscan who are either homosexuals or perfectly fine with it.

c) the move is happening because the little Fagciscans know that Francis will not do anything about it; in fact, he will likely wholeheartedly approve, albeit not openly.

Nor am I awaiting any reaction from higher echelons within the Order. It is clear that this is pre-approved.

My take: not one penny to the Franciscans more, ever, and the start of the call for their disbandment as an Order.

Francis, the Saint, would be appalled at seeing his order transformed into a gay sauna.

