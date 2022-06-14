Tranniedom: A Cautionary Tale (Caution: Strong Stuff)

Just waiting…

This is shocking, but it should be known.

Try this for a start: “Then theres the act of going to the toilet. It takes me about 10 minutes to empty my bladder, it’s extremely slow, painful and because it dribbles no matter how much i relax, it will then just go all over that entire area, leaving me soaken. So after cleaning myself up, I will find moments later that my underwear is wet – no matter how much I wiped, it slowly drips out for the best part of an hour. I never knew at 35 I ran the risk like smelling like piss everywhere I went.”

Quite the picture, isn’t it?

Imagine this madman, who has gone to the extent of self-mutilation in order to try to live his perverted fantasy, now being constantly reminded, in a painful way, that hey: whatever lies he told to himself, he is a male.

I have no sympathy for the guy, at least not for what I know of him. If, one day, he sees the light and denounces the entire madness, then I will see his suffering as a sad consequence of his own former madness. If he does not repent, this guy has “suicide” written all over him, then it is clear that his self-inflicted torment must be, to him, an extremely harsh, continuous rebuke of his entire rebellion to the Natural Order.

It gets worse. Try this:

“Any pleasure I do get comes from the Prostate that was moved forward and wrapped in glands from the penis, meaning anal sex isnt possible and can risk further damage.”

This looks like a parody of a sex-obsessed pervert. It was written by the guy as if anal sex were a normal aspiration. The rest I could, thankfully, not even begin to understand, and please don’t explain it…

“Then theres the dreams. I dream often, that I have both sets of genitals, in the dream I’m distressed I have both, why both I think? I tell myself to wake up because I know its just a dream. And I awaken into a living nightmare”.

Very perceptive guy, this one. Ten years were sufficient to him to discover that he is, literally, living a lie, and a satanic one at that.

If you click on the little sub-comment, you will read the rest. The rest is not for the faint of heart, with Frankenstein-like stuff like a “stump” of the old organ which has to remain, and the “neovagina” which is too small for intercourse (and one can only wonder what kind of degenerate freak would want to have any acquaintance with that).

If you can’t click the link, be informed that the guy is all rainbows and stuff; therefore, no sign of repentance. This is a guy who complains that Dr Frankenstein, who operated him, did not tell him before what kind of results he would have; an absurdity, of course, but people make excuses.

How will this end? My bet is on suicide, as I see all the marks here of Satan’s work: first the luring into perversion, then the obsession, then the self-mutilation, then the punishment, which appear irreversible, and the obvious suggestion to the “patient” that he ends it all, so that he can more surely fall prey of his new eternal master (in whose existence Pervy boy likely does not believe).

Do I wish this guy hell? Of course not. I wish him happiness, in heaven, together with (hopefully) me and many other. But realistically, the odds are atrocious.

Salvation is not a lottery where you live like a degenerate madman and get saved, just because…; or you try all your life to be on the right side of heaven and end up in hell, just because. God’s Grace, and particular the Grace of Graces, is, generally and as a principle, related to some degree of faith, perseverance, and fear of the Lord, imperfect as they might be. It is not imparted randomly and blindly.

We work on our salvation with fear and trembling. We know that we are entirely dependent on God’s grace, and we strive to collaborate with it. We know that we cannot, strictly speaking, merit anything. But we also know that we better try anyway.

All this is lost on our degenerate. He is focused on self-created monstrous problems like a “Willie stump”, a “neo-vagina” thinking it is, well, a garden irrigation instrument, and having (being a male) “morning wood” without the tree…

XXI Century, this is how mad you have become.

Yes.

I stand with Russia, with Christ, and with sanity.