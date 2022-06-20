There Is Still Hope
Please watch this short video, and reflect with me on what can be seen there.
I am a very emotional man. I know how it is not to be able to stop the tears. I could fully, fully understand Archbishop Gaenswein when he was overwhelmed by emotion when talking about Benedict.
I saw in the Archbishop’s emotion a man who was, at that point, reflecting on decades of work together with a man he, evidently, truly esteems. I saw that he, Gaenswein, was seeing in front of his eyes many moments of prayers, joy, sadness, hope, and engagement for the Church they both (certainly in a more or less imperfect way) love. And yes, you can be overcome by emotion in a moment like this one. And yes, I will not think worse of you, but better.
The video I posted is like a full breath of oxygen, and I have posted the German version so that the obvious sincerity of the man can be better appreciated.
God knows I don’t like these V II prelates, as a class. But when I watched the video, I knew that in the Vatican there is, still, more than homosexual Jesuits, homosexual non-Jesuits, and scoundrels of all other possible sort (normally, homosexual themselves).
This is a guy who sees a decades-long collaboration going to an end, perhaps very soon; and one who still has the innocence to be overcome with emotion as his long-term superior, collaborator and friend is about to depart.
Not a fan of the guy, at all.
But I never thought as highly of him as today.
Pray for Benedict. He is, I think, about to get through his most difficult hurdle.
May the Lord have mercy on him, and on us all.
I empathize with his pain. BUT: he has had a lifetime collaboration with a man who has no small responsibility for the debacle of the last 60 years – including going along with the Third Secret lie of Sodano. Let’s empathize – but not lose sight of reality.
Yep. He is, like Benedict, part of the problem, not of the solution. But at least he seems to have some decency and human warmth in him.
I’m not a fan of conspiracy theories, but…can anyone tell me how many “novus ordo” clerics have shed tears in public, in front of the cameras? This includes bergoglio, of course.
I can’t think of anybody. But if I get some video, I will look at whether they look sincere.. .