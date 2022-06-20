There Is Still Hope

It’s OK, Excellency…

Please watch this short video, and reflect with me on what can be seen there.

I am a very emotional man. I know how it is not to be able to stop the tears. I could fully, fully understand Archbishop Gaenswein when he was overwhelmed by emotion when talking about Benedict.

I saw in the Archbishop’s emotion a man who was, at that point, reflecting on decades of work together with a man he, evidently, truly esteems. I saw that he, Gaenswein, was seeing in front of his eyes many moments of prayers, joy, sadness, hope, and engagement for the Church they both (certainly in a more or less imperfect way) love. And yes, you can be overcome by emotion in a moment like this one. And yes, I will not think worse of you, but better.

The video I posted is like a full breath of oxygen, and I have posted the German version so that the obvious sincerity of the man can be better appreciated.

God knows I don’t like these V II prelates, as a class. But when I watched the video, I knew that in the Vatican there is, still, more than homosexual Jesuits, homosexual non-Jesuits, and scoundrels of all other possible sort (normally, homosexual themselves).

This is a guy who sees a decades-long collaboration going to an end, perhaps very soon; and one who still has the innocence to be overcome with emotion as his long-term superior, collaborator and friend is about to depart.

Not a fan of the guy, at all.

But I never thought as highly of him as today.

Pray for Benedict. He is, I think, about to get through his most difficult hurdle.

May the Lord have mercy on him, and on us all.