Don’t Be A Brandon, And Spend Time With Your Children

Like many others, I experienced, in the past months, a feeling of mild satisfaction at seeing Elon Musk embrace his own Libertarian streak and let it (moderately) evolve in a more conservative direction. Beats being a Silicon Valley liberal clown any day.

However, this guy has a seriously, and I mean seriously screwed up personality. I would suggest that no one in the Conservative field tries to make of him a symbol of our struggle, or an example of Conservative thinking. It’s not that he might not get there one day, difficult as it might appear. Very simply, he is, as per today, very far away from any Conservative Weltanschauung.

A shame, really; because, like Trump, this guy has the attention of many millions.

So, what do we know of this guy?

One of his former lovers is now dating a trannie (link is out there) Another of his former lovers is a certified lesbian (trial just ended) One of his sons now wants to be called Loretta.

The motivation of the spoiled brat’s request (which includes not being linked to his father in any way, shape or form; a strange thing to say for one who is also declaring to be certifiably insane) also shows another big issue: spoiled brat appears very, very angry at papa just not being there.

Is this true? If you follow Tesla (as I do) you know it’s absolutely true: the guy works like a madman, but also has time for all sorts of distractions, from Twitter to other companies of which he is also CEO. What he never seems to have time for is the vast number of children he has sired, from different women, during the years.

This is a guy who, in the time left free to him from the running of one 1 trillion and one 300 billion company, finds the time to quarrel about the purchase of a ten billion company as he “explores” “relationships” with women he could never had had the time to actually know, whilst seeding children here and there as a DNA propagation exercise. But it’s not only that; he also finds the time to call people paedophiles and enter in an astonishing number of discussions concerning pretty much everything under the sun.

The guy is also very confused: to say that one “supports trans” (yep) but doesn’t like the aesthetics of dumb pronouns is pretty much the stupidest stance one could ever take on the matter.

Stupidity has consequences. Elon Musk is noticing it just now.

Mind, I think the guy is an utter and total genius, and he is the only person currently on the planet to whom I actually give the honour of the title. But he is also a highly dysfunctional person that can never be taken as an example, or trusted with any type of role as a conservative leader.

Musk is, clearly, growing (high time btw). He might support Trump in 2024 (big bonus, if you ask me). But this is not our guy, he does not reflect our value, and he is, simply, not (literally) based in the values that make a Conservative.

The linked article has a picture of Elon Musk exposing his children to the presence, and to an intimate one to boot, of a known Lesbian. It’s difficult to think how you can screw up your children harder. Mind, this does not justify the spoiled brat (no trannie is ever, ever justified, because God does not “do” perversion), but it certainly shows that this particularly troubled apple fell not far away from a particularly troubled tree. I wonder if Elon Musk starts to see it, or whether he will, like so many weak-willed cretins, start “empowering” his own son (who clearly hates him) and play the liberal “acceptance” card in order to feel less of a cretin, or more loved by Spoiled Brat.

If the guy had been not so self-absorbed, he would have spent more time with his children; perhaps he would even have come to the idea that a working family is a much worthier aim in life than “changing a planet”. Alas, this is not what Elon Musk is. He is a highly intelligent, utterly genial, but totally dysfunctional guy.

“You don’t want to be me”, he said once in an interview. I fully agree with him.

Spend time with your children. Give them the priceless gift of a proper mother, or father, figure. Teach them the most important things about honesty, integrity, courage and, most of all, teach them about heaven and hell.

But please, don’t be an Elon.

Elons are crappy parents, raising crappy children.