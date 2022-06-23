What Is Not Said: Marriage, Rules, And Christ.

We all know that what is not said can be more important than what is said.

Take, for example, the Evil Clown.

If you look at this article, you will immediately see that something is off. Yes, you marry

“because you want to base your marriage on the love of Christ, which is as firm as a rock.”

However, the words

“You don’t get married to be Catholic ‘with the label,’ to obey a rule, or because the Church says so, or to throw a party”,

are clearly subversive in their implied meaning; implied meaning which is, naturally, that one might choose not to do what the Church says, and Christ’s love will go and find them like a faithful bloodhound. In fact, countless males with healthy hormones and tepid faith will tell you, without any hesitation, that they have married, in no small part, to obey a rule.

Not so strangely, another report of the same event in an Italian site gives the entirety of the Francisthinking: in this article, a couple is mentioned, to whom Francis says “Vorrei farvi sentire la mia vicinanza proprio lì dove vi trovate, nella vostra concreta condizione di vita”, or

“I would like to make you feel my vicinity exactly there where you are, in your concrete life condition”.

Yep, these guys weren’t married. Yep, Francis clearly is fine with it. Yep, to Francis the church marriage of this couple is not the going out of an extremely sinful condition (which even excludes from Confession!), but something “suboptimal”, where Christ is not near the couple as He would really, really want.

Not only that. That the concubines had not married in the Church is, how surprising, not their, but the Church’s fault. They had, you must know, not found “open arms to welcome them”. Let me translate the situation here: the Italian priest likely said to the concubines that they needed to live separately for the period of preparation to marriage; or, alternatively, posed other conditions to the marriage that the couple did not like. Ah, this darned rigiditeee!

Yes, I know. No, you are wrong.

And so we see the entirety of Francis’ modus operandi, always finding a way to criticise and undermine what he faintly claims to be extolling.

It’s not clear to me whether the NCR was trying to “adapt” Francis’ attitude in order to avoid giving scandal. But that Francis is rotten to the core, about this there can be no doubt.

Christ’s love is as firm as a rock. But His Judgment is just as definitive. Francis is always, always silent about the extremely important, and extremely harsh, reality of the rules to be obeyed.