Back To Basics

My “science”

I cannot avoid, as I advance in years and watch the world getting mad around me, making a comparison between the world I grew in and the world in which I live today.

If I think of those years, one thing appears evident: it was always one’s fault.

If one was fat, it was one’s fault. If one committed suicide, it was one’s fault. If one became an alcoholic (we had few), or a drug addict (we had many) it was one’s fault. If one was a thief, it was one’s fault. This was the way normal, sensible people reasoned.

Yes, there was the excuse crowd. But they were communists motivated by their own ideology, and not even they believed in their own tired “it’s society’s fault” trope. It was a kind of mini hand grenade thrown there without expecting that people believe it. In normal, daily life, it was personal responsibility all along.

How times have changed! Where I live now, the contrary is the case: it is never one’s fault. If one is fat, he has a “condition” forcing him to weight 300 pounds, with no one responsible but, in case, McDonald’s. If one commits suicide, the news that he was “battling with depression” is as assured as the Amen in the church. If one becomes an alcoholic, or a drug addict, something must have made him such, and so on.

Why this happens is very obvious. The old generation believed in God, in personal responsibility, in right and wrong, and in individual agency. The new generation believes (yes, it is a faith) in bogus “science”, which is used to make all kind of excuses for themselves and others.

This thinking seems charitable, but is, in reality, blasphemous. To say that the advancements in psychology allow us to “make excuses” for an awful lot of suicides is a denial of Christian values, because it clearly implies that Christianity had it wrong for 200 years, but now “science” finally got it right. The same reasoning can be applied, mutatis mutandis, to the rest of the behaviours I have mentioned.

Believing in God means putting personal responsibility first. Accepting the bogus “science” means putting one’s own well-being, or well-feeling, before Christ.

Truth does not change. Man does not change. The DNA – and the innate sinfulness – of Man will also never change.

Every time that you are tempted to think that (insert here your favourite excuse) when (insert here some issue or other) ask yourself what your grand-grand-grandmother would have thought of it, after a 10 hours day spent in the field.

No, she was not “ignorant”. She was wise, because she had a system of value informed by her religion.

Enough with the excuses.

It’s time to go back to basics.