The UN, The West, And Us

In another demonstration that we really live in a bizarro world, the head of the human rights busybody organisation of the UN has defined killing your baby in the womb a human right. If you don’t believe me, here is it, straight from the horse’s mouth.

The UN should foster peace, actually in order to save human lives, a € what they do is promote a Nazi ideology where human life is despised to the point of being made disposable at a whim. I have no doubt there will be UN organisation thinking the same of sodomy, lesbianism, or being persuaded that you are an elephant, or the like.

NATO, born many years ago to protect us from Communist aggression, has now become the instrument of aggressive, imperialist policy, using entire Countries as pawn in the pursuit of its (actually, the US’s) imperial hegemony.

Doctors, who are actually supposed to “do no harm”, are, in their vast majority, in the first line in the carrying out of vaccine mandates.

The West, once proud of its freedom of opinion, has now become a dystopian propaganda cauldron, relentlessly brainwashing a population that becomes, itself, more and more stupid as their phones get more and more smart.

We, as the collective West, have lost our way, and have compromised everything (from the UN to, actually, the Church) in the process.

We have done this because we have forgotten Christ.

Let us hope that the awakening and coming back to our senses does not become too painful.