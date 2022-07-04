Bananas, 2022 Edition

My message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple: this is a time of war and global peril. Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product. And do it now. Joe Biden, on Twitter, 2 July 2022

There was a time I read this kind of nonsense from extremely corrupted banana republic dictators, or communist rulers. Hey, gasoline price is high! Bring it down!

Alas, in 2022 the guy with his finger on the big, fat button is willing and able to send out a tweet like this one. It’s like watching Father Georgina lecture people on chastity.

Joe Biden is, of course, half-demented now and was totally incompetent even in his pre-dementia state. But what worries me is that his handlers would write for him, and make him send out, something as dumb as this.

Here in old Europe, the profit a gasoline station makes from the gasoline it sells is so tiny, that it is very difficult for a gas station to survive without an attached grocery store. In fact, I can’t even remember the last time I have seen a petrol station without the attached grocery store; and the one I must have seen last must, by now, have closed, or opened a grocery store.

For Biden (and his handlers) to think that ordering/telling the gasoline station owners to lower their prices, likely renouncing to their entire profit for 1% or 2% (after the station’s costs) of the price you pay (we have a lot of taxes in Europe; it might be more in the US), is so dumb that I almost think that Biden has been left alone with the Twitter login data without supervision, and has decided to give us this pearl of wisdom.

But no, it cannot be. Can’t imagine Biden is allowed to tweet. It would be like leaving him, alone, near a gas stove.

Apart from that, I think that every American should resent the rhetoric. It’s a time of war in the Ukraine, whilst the United States enjoy a state of total peace. If Biden and his handlers weren’t as reckless as they are, the US would also enjoy a period of relative prosperity even after the Biden-induced inflation. But no, this guy has to hide behind a war that does not concern most Americans, but which Biden wants to drag everybody in.

At least, this time he hasn’t blamed Putin.