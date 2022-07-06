Bye bye, Boris.

Yes, again!!

As I write this, the situation of Boris Johnson, Warmonger Extraordinaire and King Size Clown, is becoming more desperate by the hour. I will tell you only this: that the Chancellor of the Exchequer he appointed yesterday is apparently going to ask him to resign today. Not only has his government lost more wheels in 24 hours than a Ukrainian truck convoy spotted by a Russian drone, but there is, at this point, a serious political danger in not jumping out of the sinking ship. Truss and Wallace are, no doubt, living nervous hours.

Boris was, according to many, a walking dead already. The many scandals and the humiliation in the recent elections had showed that his time was up. However, the Conservatives don’t like the sudden knifing. They take their time, and consummate their deed in a calm, well thought-after way.

The appropriate time for the knife was not after the electoral defeat (because this makes the party look bad), but after the latest episode of lying. The storm that ensued ensured that the Party looks good whilst he looks bad. A surge of virtue unsuspected in people who call themselves conservative and have nothing against sodomarriage was the consequence. They can now abandon the ship without looking like traitors, or quitters, or opportunists. It is a moral imperative, now, to do so.

Boris was – and this is why I write this blog post – the face of Britain in the Ukraine affair. Whilst Truss and Wallace have made themselves abundantly ridiculous, everybody in the UK knows that it is the PM who sets the policy, and it is the others who march in lockstep.

With Boris – most likely – gone by breakfast time tomorrow, and the complex mechanism of new leader election likely completed in 6 to 8 weeks, there is all the time to get a new PM that has not lost face with the Ukraine before the weather gets cold.

This would, in turn, allow the fresh face to set up a fresh policy, distancing himself from Boris’ senseless cheerleading of a corrupt, bloody, Ukraine-hating cabal of corrupted and incompetent politicians led by a true, both voluntary and involuntary, comedian.

The new guy will have a wonderful occasion to ditch Sleepy Joe and start thinking of what is sensible for the UK. He will also be able to decouple the Country from a policy which, by September, will be so evidently amateurish that even the BBC will have to recognise the catastrophic price it requires Brits to pay. New brooms sweep better, they say, particularly when the old brooms (Truss and Wallace) have compromised themselves so much, even for the lapdogs they are.

With Boris – and his insufferable wife – gone, we would have a good chance of setting a couple of policies right, just in time for the Mid-terms in the US.

It will be fun, I think.

Bye bye, Boris.

Good riddance, Carrie.

You will not be missed.