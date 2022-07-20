Beware Of False Prophets: Jordan Peterson And The Illiterate, Devout French Peasant.

My Lord and my God.

I never understood the Western fascination with Jordan Peterson. Firstly, his YouTube videos go on for hours, and I believe in people who go straight to the point. Mr Peterson clearly doesn’t. Secondly, what I heard and read from him was never, even when it was really good, something that my uncle would not have said just as well.

Peterson was treated as if he was saying something new, and revolutionary. He wasn’t. He was a guy daring to say some things based on common sense whilst he was going on and on and on bloviating with that unpleasant, shrill, petulant voice of his. And boy, you had to wait for the good things….

And then, there were his religious outlook. Not a real Christian, but a guy who loved to get some emotions from it, Peterson loved to dabble here and to hint there; certainly, you would hope for the man and think his was a brilliant mind headed in the right direction. But seriously, in a post Christian world I apply this rule: if you can’t even get Christ, how can you claim any credentials of real wisdom?

Then there was the thing with the depression. I tend not to trust much people with grave mental stability problems: if the guy is mentally unstable, what could he come up with, that is the product of his instability rather than of reasoned thinking? If a guy has a depression and does not even get that any healing needs to start from Christ, what wisdom can he impart to me?

Then there was the thing with the money and the ego. The guy wrote a book with the second set of twelve rules. There never was a second set of Ten Commandments. One clearly gets the impression that the guy simply has to keep writing, and talking. Manzoni never wrote the sequel of I Promessi Sposi. Ask yourself why, Mr Peterson.

So: not a Christian, with mental health issues, and finding out new “rules” as time goes by. Not quite a rock, I would say.

As my rock, I will choose Peter, thank you very much.

Then, as always, the ego goes in the middle; and the guy, who has certainly dabbled with Christianity and is quite intelligent enough to know what is what, decides that his own personal system of values can improve on Christ, and apparently comes out with some form of assent to perverted lifestyle. No, I am not interested in the details. You get one centimetre beyond Christ’s line, and you and I are done.

Jordan Peterson has showed he is just another fake conservative seller of hollow slogans that sound – and are – sensible, but the product of a mind with no solid basis in truth. He thinks he can decide what is good and bad. He thinks he can peruse Christianity, praise the things he likes, and discard those he doesn’t. It does not work that way.

Beware of false prophets, and remember a concept I have often expressed on this blog: any illiterate, devout French peasant in the Eighteenth century had more wisdom in his head than one hundred Jordan Petersons, because he had the intelligence and humility to accept Christ and submit to His unchangeable truth.