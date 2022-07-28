Finding Out

It baffles me to read the fantasies of well-off, pampered Westerners about the conflict in the Ukraine. You think they would, at this point, understand where this goes, but no: blind belief in an unavoidable victory reigns supreme on echo chambers like r/Ukraine on Reddit (visit if you want to have a laugh) or the “Ukraine has already won” Twitter accounts with the obligatory flag.

The thinking seems to be as follows:

1. Ukraine has unlimited soldiers at its disposal

2. Ukraine has the ability to train and prepare for battle a virtually unlimited number of men.

3. The West will never tire to give arms and financial help to the Ukraine.

It is quite delusional.

Point 1 is possibly the most absurd. A country of perhaps 40 million before the start of the conflict, with 7 million now abroad and a good part of its Eastern population actually supporting the Russians, would find, as if by magic, enough soldiers to contrast a 140 million country ferociously determined to fight this thing to the end. Make no mistake, the fact that the Russians have used extremely mild methods up to now does not mean that they will not do whatever it takes. The day the gloves come off, God have mercy on the Ukraine, because the Russians won’t.

Nor do we see the fighting spirit in the Ukrainian streets. Instead, we see unfortunate boys summoned because they couldn’t run fast enough, or had nowhere to run at the local swimming pool.

Point 2 also defies logic and common sense. NATO needed eight long years to train the very soldiers that are being slowly but surely cut to pieces. These soldiers are simply irreplaceable. Hastily trained recruits, sent to the battlefield after mere weeks of training, are no substitute for well-trained troops. They are going to get massacred without any doubt, their existence on the front limited to being endlessly shelled until the projectile meant for them shows up. Sad, but true, and the reality so many have already experienced.

Point 3 lives in a logic-free space. Apart from the rapid depletion of the Western European Armies, the West will never have the stupidity necessary to partially convert their Countries to war economies (because nothing less would be necessary to pare the wall of fire coming from the Russian side) in order to help one of the most corrupted, undemocratic countries on earth to flood terrorists and criminals all over the planet with sophisticated weapons. This, without considering the obvious technological superiority of the Russians in matters of missiles andanti-aerial defence, besides their sheer endless firepower.

My impression is that those cheerleaders of Elenski have no idea, no clue at all, about the might of the Russian Army. They are like the mouse thinking he will manage to wear out the cat who is playing with it. It’s not happening.

The result of all this cheerleading is, however, tragic: more soldiers will die, and more infrastructure will be destroyed, because of this senseless ra-ra-ra-ing, as the continued hysteria in the West encourages politicians to do what they can to please the social media mob, short of getting all Europe into a disastrous war, but apparently already enough to plunge the entire Continent into a recession, or depression as the case may be.

The bigotry of a limited part of the population and of the leftist media hating Christian decency has already caused enough damage, but it is completely impossible that the insanity will be pushed to the point of total self-destruction of both the European economies and the Ukraine as a Country. At some point, something will have to give, and it will not be the Country which is, after the sanctions, making as much money as never before, and with its people all supporting the extremely smart leader God has blessed them with.

Still, as Putin himself had to realise, this will apparently go on until untold suffering has been self-inflicted.

As they say in the US: fool around, find out…