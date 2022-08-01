Doctrine develops. It starts from the hard base contained in the Gospels and revealed to the Apostles, then grows, organically and harmoniously, in the same way as an oak develops as it grows stronger and mightier.

Developing means, literally this: a completion, a flowering, an expansion of what is already there. An oak does not develop into a serpent, a girl does not develop into a cat.

Doctrine always develops in that it always enriches, but never contradicts, what came before. If the latter were to happen, it would be error or heresy or abomination, but never development.

This is not only the logical meaning of development. This is the way the Church Herself always looked at it.

Therefore, and by definition, a “development” that goes against what the doctrine states can never be a development, but merely a perversion of, and an attack to the teaching of the Church.

This attack, Francis has carried out from the aeroplane flying back from Canada, after the eskimos clearly showed very little desire to see him, much less keep him.

His stupid words about a development of the doctrine on contraception that says the contrary of what the Church says on contraception is nothing less that this: a frontal attack to the doctrine of the Church, an attack for which no excuse is conceivable.

As he nears the grave, this miserable individual shows he is more and more in the hands of Satan.

I think they will have to deal with each other for a very long time.