Invasions And Their Causes

Today -probably already tomorrow in England – Nancy Pelosi will do what the Biden administration seems to do all the time, and has a long tradition in American history: she will provoke her adversary and, if the adversary reacts, she will make him look as “the aggressor”.

FDR did the same with Japan. He wanted a war against Japan, but in a democracy like the US the way to do this with the nation behind you is to simply be attacked. Hence, the absolutely crippling sanctions imposed on Japan; which, at the time of Pearl Harbor, was just months away from being completely paralysed by the lack of needed raw materials like fuel. It does not matter, here, that Japan was a bloody, racist, imperialistic theocracy full of dumb ideas, or that, in theory, Japan could have solve the problem by leaving China. What counts here is the tactics the US use when they want to wage war against you, that is: I will provoke you until you attack. Then, I’ll have Congress and the American people fully behind me.

The matter was not different in the Ukraine. Since 2014, the USA and UK backed junta brought to power through a coup has killed 14,000 civilians in Donbas, constantly provoking Russia to a reaction which, at some point, was sure to come.

You will also – if you followed the events attentively – remember that, just days before the beginning of the Special Military Operation, the Ukraine greatly intensified the shelling of civilians, suddenly increasing it from twenty to two thousand shells a day. In the following days, Putin recognised the Donbas Republics, accepted their request to come to their help, and started the SMO.

You see the same pattern at work here: the US and the UK wanted this conflict, but they needed for it to look like the Ukraine is the victim. Mission accomplished, because the Twitter colonels and Facebook generals do not encumber their little, excitable minds with difficult things like reflecting why things happen. They had a new cause allowing them to signal virtue, and this is all they live for.

Taiwan follows the same pattern.

The US accept, since 1979 if memory serves, the “one China” doctrine. This means that they recognise Peking’s sovereignty over Taiwan. In fact, the US do not even have an Embassy in Taiwan.

This is the situation the US have accepted, and continue to accept. This being the situation, the unauthorised visit of high-ranking officials to part of the territory of China can only be seen as a senseless provocation. Not only is this against every conceivable rule of diplomacy, but it can well be seen as an act of war.

Pelosi & Co. do not care. What counts to them is – as in Pearl Harbor, and in the Ukraine – the optics. They want to provoke China to a reaction that makes them look bad, and Pelosi good.

Do the US want a war with China? Certainly not, though you should never underestimate the stupidity of people unable to even recognise a woman from a man. What they want is a desperately needed popularity boost before a mid-term election that could well prove very difficult to them.

I do not think anything massive will happen today/tomorrow. Pelosi might not fly and, if she flies, the Chinese will retaliate in a non-military manner.

But honestly, if the old bitch were to go down and disappear in a great ball of fire I would be very sad for the crew, but would not cry a single tear for the old harridan or the congressmen dumb enough to play her game.

Still, nothing will happen. I hope, though, that more people will open their eyes to what I have written above.

It is more complicated than “who has invaded whom”.