Monkeypox: NMFP!
Biden is told to be about to declare Monkeypox a “public health emergency”.
From a Breitbart commenter:
Well at least shut down all gay bars, drag shows, and pride and fetish events. And, they should quarantine at home, stay away from the general public, and not go to work and close any business they should have.
Just two weeks to flatten the curve.
This comment is absolutely brilliant and, in fact, uses Biden’s “pro perv” narrative against himself.
Is this Faggypox so dangerous? well, shut all things perv down then!
Faggypox is demonstrably nothing to do with normal people and, therefore, not our freaking problem.
It really is time for Biden to shows he really caaaaaares for the minoree- tees and shuts them down in their own homes, as it was done with all of us when a nasty flu came around.
Nor should the gheee-ys complain:
“Flatten the curve”, remember?
“Protect the NHS”!
It’s for your own securee-tee!
*National Health System, the Socialist health care behemoth in the UK.
These people need to keep their mouths shut and their backs against the wall.
It is important to control language because language is the medium between thought and action.
Leftists are talented at using language to their deformed intent by making a word suggest its opposite. “Gay” is a great example – sodomites are the farthest thing from gay you can imagine … violent, angry, deprived, vengeful. So gay is no longer a word we can use, because leftists stole it and broke it. And from that broken word, which expresses broken thoughts (intents) comes personal and social brokenness, depravity – like spiritual cancer.
Catholics, and all others of good will can reclaim individual and cultural souls through the reclamation of language. Use words that are essentially true and describe essential Truths and send them out as antidotes to cancerous language deformations.
Which brings me to the point of my comment: “Faggypox”. You just created a word that best describes the reality of this physical and spiritual disease. Use of this word, if widely accepted, will facilitate healing by guiding us to the true cause of the disease and thus make it more likely we find a true cure.
Language. A forgotten art, but so important in the reclamation of a lost civilization of deceived and deceiver pagan leftists.
I fully agree and I have written many times about this same issue. Thanks for pointing it out!