The Proof Of The Pudding Is In The… Ukraine Map

Currently very active on Reddit: Dr Joseph Goebbels, Hitler’s Propaganda Minister.

Every now and then, just for my amusement, I go visit those Reddit pages where people think that the Ukraine is winning. It’s like getting a history lesson in front of the mobile phone.

The self-deception that goes on there is quite astounding. Clever propagandists (or very dumb self-propagandists) create the narrative by creating new threads. The lemmings eat the lies willingly, avidly, desperately. They seem grateful that someone has, for one brief moment, helped them in their battle against reality. When the doubts assault them again, a new visit to Gaslighting Central will give them the craved injection of Copium again.

The method used by the propagandists is very simple: a lot of videos of unclear source, plus repeating all the obvious lies of the Ukrainian Government, plus belittling every loss.

Russia’s downfall is always about to happen. Their losses assume fantastic proportions for people who, actually, shell the Ukrainians 10 to 1 most of the time (this is, by the way, admitted by many Ukrainian sources themselves).

Severodonetsk was to be Putin’s Stalingrad. When it was lost, it became irrelevant in the great scheme of things because hey, we have Lisichansk. When Lisichansk, too, was lost, well that was a victory of sort because we inflicted to the Russians (de-humanised as orcs; it helps a lot by massacres) sooooo many purely imaginary losses we are now well, well in front of them. Then we keep retreating, and they keep advancing. But hey, they must be so, so demoralised!

It is, truly, a history lesson. This is Baghdad Bob on steroid, every day. This is Goebbels 24/7, but with a willed, chosen self-hallucination (plenty of sources to get the facts), a privilege that the Germans of 1944 did not have.

The truth is in the logic, and in the map.

The logic: the Ukrainians themselves admit a Russian superiority in artillery of 10 to 1. This was not so at the start, mind, where the relationship was likely 1.1 to 1 or 1.2 to one for the Ukrainians. This is because the Russians have taken out the Ukrainian artillery just like they have taken out the Ukrainian HIMARS, planes, or helicopters. They were there at the start, they are now dust, or rust.

Also, everyone admits 80% of the casualties in this conflict never saw an enemy, as they were killed or wounded from afar. Do your math.

The map: the Russians are advancing, bit by bit, through a huge number of extremely fortified positions, the fruit of 8 years of NATO money. There is nothing like that in Western Europe or the USA. Anyone who believes that the Russians only manage to advance a bit at a time in a normal situation ( that is: unaware of all the factories turned into fortresses, concrete anti-bomb tunnels, and the like), just because they have low morals, or no fuel, or are sad because they have left the cat at home, needs to get in touch with reality. Newsflash: the Russians are taking one heavily fortified position after the other, largely with artillery, rocket and missile work, and rolling over the position with their assault troops just at the end, against an enemy already brain damaged for life (look it up).

Slowly, methodically, safely, the Russians are taking out the Ukrainian army bit by bit, just as they are taking the Ukraine (or at least the part they are interested in) but by bit. Their casualties are very low, the ones of their enemies very high.

But no, keep listening to Dr Goebbels whilst the Ukraine shrinks like a towel washed at 95C.

Let’s see how good that proves in the end.