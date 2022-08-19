And Then There Were None

Well… not *these* ones, of course…

Today we talk about three little CNN heroes of the Trump years. Sadly, it appears that, of the three, no one has remained.

What you see in the microscope, if you look very attentively, is a little violin playing.

The first to go was Chris Cuomo, known even to my cat as “Fredo”. Beside faking lockdowns and doing all sorts of antics, the guy was unethically helping his older brother, Big Andrew, to fend off the many accusations raining on him of being, well, quite a little pig. Big Andrew could not avoid the fall, so you can imagine that Fredo also had to go. Ouch.

But Fredo, who wasn’t as dumb a little pig as they thought at CNN, didn’t go silently. He sued CNN and, quite smartly, pointed out to similar episodes of unethical behaviour within CNN who were known to all, but went gloriously unpunished for years.

Enter Big Jeff Zucker, the guy with a sweet tooth for inside treats (Zucker is, in fact, Sugar in German). Zucker was, for years, the lover of Allison Gollust, another big whig at CNN, something of which nobody was every officially informed. This is, clearly, a no-no, and even CNN had to see it; but of course, only after the scandal had erupted, because this is how these people roll. There goes little pig number two.

The one remaining was Brian Stelter, the guy with a face resembling (literally) one of the Three Little Pigs, and the third sworn enemy of Trump. An activity, this one, which, as you might or might not know, is extremely fashionable in New York and will do a lot to promote your personal and professional life alike.

We are now informed that Mr Stelter is going to abruptly depart CNN. We have not being informed about the reasons yet, but one can well imagine that the catastrophic viewer figures of CNN after poisoning the political life of the Country for years did play a role. Be it as it may, that’s Little Pig number 3 down.

One part of me, deep down, if you look long enough, actually almost feel a little sad. It was fun mocking these people. It was, actually, quite entertaining seeing how they dedicated themselves with abandon to the Most Favourite New York Pastime. Oh, how it made them feel important, and loved, and relevant, and oh so cool among the degenerates of all sorts sipping champagne in the Big Apple!

Sic transit gloria mundi.

It is so, so sad, I might even decide to make a huge effort and try to shed a tear.

Nahh.

You know I am joking…