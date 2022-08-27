Delivering The Goods

I have never been a fan of Shia LaBeouf. In fact, I have always considered him a galactic idiot. I think I am not the only one.

We have now been informed that Mr LaBeouf has converted to Catholicism. Quite coincidentally, he is also in need of publicity; firstly, because his public image has almost gone down the drain as a whole and he needs to revive it, and secondly, because the guy will also star in a film on the life of Padre Pio, and there is no doubt that this one here is the perfect stunt.

“Don’t be so cynical, Mundabor!”, my charitable readership will haste to clamour. Well, dear charitable readership, I am somewhat cynical, and I do not easily believe in people who “have changed”, just at the time when it is most convenient for them to say so. The fact is, if Shia LaBeouf was an idiot twelve months ago, what makes you think that he has suddenly become intelligent and, on top of that, spiritual? Have we not already seen many of these conversions of people who love to call themselves “spiritual”, and only want to nourish their extremely vast ego? Heck, if you ask that obscene, pathetic old slut who chose the name of the Blessed Virgin as her stage name, she will most likely tell you that she is spiritual!

Plus, the guy might have decided to convert in light of contacts he had with Bishop Barron. Don’t get me wrong (yes, I *have* to *always* say it!), I think there is *some* Catholicism in Barron. However, what Catholicism there is, is of the fashionable, fuzzy, Coca-Cola Light sort. The guy can’t even manage to believe that there are people in hell. What kind of Catholicism can you learn from a guy like this?

You understand, now, why my cynic-metre is reaching peak level.

However, as a devout of Padre Pio (my absolute favourite Saint, whom I ask for his powerful intercession every day), I can also not completely exclude that the great Saint has been allowed to show, with this rather unintelligent individual, the power of a Saint’s intercession. The actor has also, apparently, said some positive words about the Traditional Latin Mass, which is another good sign (of course, he would get in close contact with the Traditional Latin Mass during the acting, provided the screenplay is not entirely horrible).

I have given a look at Rebellion, the Canadian production company of this movie. They seem largely OK, and have a keen interest in Italo-Canadians. The movie might, in fact, be good, and give us the real Padre Pio instead of the one imagined by Father Georgina. It’s not a big production, and it’s not Hollywood rubbish. We shall see.

The proof of this pudding will be, if you ask me, in the next years. If LaBeouf is really interested in Catholicism, this will transpire in his tweets, interviews, and public statements, because you expect that one who could be so obnoxious before changing will be able to at least open his mouth after changing. He will, also, most likely, be asked about his position about controversial issues. From his answers we will see if he says it, or he means it. And I don’t mean here “I so much love the Traditional Latin Mass”, I mean “sodomy is a sin crying to heaven for vengeance” stuff.

For now, my dear readers, I invite everybody to take this with a whole bag of salt. It’s not good for Catholicism if we run to “celebrate” every more or less famous public figure who claims to be on our side, and then regularly look like easily duped simpletons.

Still, best of luck to the guy, and let’s see if he delivers the goods.