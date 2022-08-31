Meet Atheist Activist

He had such a “meaningful” life.

I read an article purporting that conservatives are happier than liberals. The reasons addicted were several, and marriage and religion played an important role. I don’t know about marriage, but I would like to add my thoughts on religion.

Let us take two guys, Atheist Guy and Christian Guy. Christian Guy is the guy we all know. We can leave him aside for now, but keep him in mind as a contrast.

Atheist guy believes that he was born because of a bizarre combination of coincidences, that have no rhyme and reason and merely, in a sort of statistical freak case, happened. As a consequence, he believes that all the human feelings and experiences – like falling in love, believing in lurv, and the like – are but the consequence of that other statistical freak, his own DNA, trying to keep living and perpetuate itself.

Atheist Guy, who thinks the fact that Earth is inhabitable is the result of another freak statistical case, is terrified that this might end at any time. Too many cows farting, too many cars around, too many aeroplanes around the Skies, and all this will end! Boy, there is enough to have your day utterly ruined by breakfast time!

Nor does Atheist Guy have any consolation in sight. If he was born relatively poor, as most people are, he will see the immense difference in born wealth around him as a sick joke of that Statistical Freak, his DNA. The same if he is, say, ugly, or physically disadvantaged, or in any way less privileged than others. One is born rich, smart, and beautiful. Another is born poor, dumb and ugly. There is nothing behind it but the sick joke of one’s DNA. What a cheering, consoling thought!

His problems, though, do not end here. Aware that, at some point, his heart will cease to beat and he will be just as gone as the fly captured and eaten by the spider, Atheist Guy will feel a desperate thirst for purpose and meaning for his – that much is clear to him – fundamentally senseless existence. He will, in a way, try to cheat the obvious absurdity of his entire Weltanschauung with a fabricated, man-made religion. Now, he has something vaguely resembling a purpose; still a self-deception, of course, as every Atheist who stops and thinks must realise; but a pleasantly numbing one and, in any way, everything he’s got.

Plus, Atheist Guy still has a mighty reproduction urge and, absurd or no absurd, he will look for ways to satisfy it. Virtue Signalling is, clearly, the way, a clear mechanism for the Male of the Species to procure copulation opportunities for himself (he is, of course, fully aware that this is his DNA working on its own project; but he is horny anyway, so he doesn’t care).

The Atheist Activist is, by now, born. Every man-made cause will be good enough, and will provide for another little flag to add to his Twitter profile. From inequaliteee to cliiiimate chaynggg, and from ge-yn-der stuff to cow advocaceeee, Atheist Guy will do all he can to show that he cares, without ever stopping to think that, if he thinks it through, the only thing he cares about is for his and other people’s DNA to keep manipulating everybody and perpetuating themselves.

Atheist Guy will become a Celebration Master. He will celebrate every life of which he knows it is, if he thinks it through, just as absurd as everybody’s else. He will be the cheer girl for every wrong cause. He will, in fact, hate those pesky Christians and their judgmental belief, because he will see that they have that kind of quiet, unassuming, fundamental serenity forever denied to him.

It does not end here. Having expunged the concept of sin from his consciousness as superstition, Atheist Guy will likely drown in a sea of filth. From drowning in porn, to taking drugs of various degrees of addiction, to non-judgmental approval of any and all perversion, to the forced approval of everything he is not supposed to be judgmental about (his buddy screwing his wife; other guys screwing his wife; other guys’ wives screwing his wife; and his wife taking him to the cleaners when she decides to be his ex-wife, because patriarchy), our guy will have his head so full of filth and PC rubbish that he will soon not even know what human orifices are for, or that a guy born with a little friend is actually a male. The flags, meanwhile, will keep growing in number, rotating away when they have served their purpose, and some New Great Cause beckons.

I could go on for a long time, but you get the drift.

That one would need to even make a statistical survey to prove that religion, common sense and mental sanity are the only way to a purposeful, fulfilled life truly is beyond me.

You don’t need any survey.

This stuff is under your eyes all the time.