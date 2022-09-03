Meet Big Creep, My Secret Homo Admirer

I am, generally, a very unassuming, unpretentious guy going about his business without much fanfare and, in fact, this blog is never about me.

However, I am now persuaded that such is the magnetic power emanating from this blog, that I permanently live, rent free, in the head of one of my, I must say, most affectionate commenters.

This guy, who never got one single comment published on my blog as he managed to get instantly banned the first time, has been writing his pearls of non-wisdom for many, many years now.

Every time he gets banned. Every time he creates a new email and writes a new message. Every time he is banned again. Then he writes again. He takes care to always use the same pen name, in order to make me know that he is really, really obsessed with me.

I used to think he is some poor homo hating himself to death for being attracted to my old-fashioned masculinity, but I think this guy might be worse than that; perhaps he is a Satanist, perhaps a trannie, perhaps a mixture of both. Whatever this is, at this point this is, I must say, extremely creepy.

What is most striking, is the position of utter inferiority this guy puts himself in, in order to attract my attention for only two seconds. Every time, he has to create a new email address and write a new message, which takes me only half of a second to make forever disappear in the nether spam regions.

I don’t ever read them.

Name = spam = next…

This, Creepy Homo Guy has been doing for, possibly, ten years.

Imagine what a creep like that could do if he knew my identity and address.

Blog anonymously, folks.

It is always about the message anyway.