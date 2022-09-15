Vomiting Francis Out Of The Church

“That unbearable, pesky Viganò!”

Archbishop Viganò has given a brilliant interview concerning, inter alia, Vatican II and the Novus Ordo Mass.

Viganò’s central point is very clear: the new mass has to go. There can be no compromise on this, as the new Mass is the rotten fruit of a rotten mentality.

I was pleased to read the Archbishop’s words, because this is something this little effort has been saying for many years now: no accommodations, no compromises, no “new new Mass”, no “revised Tridentine Mass”. The past must be the future, period.

It seems to me, also, that what is happening is something yours truly had also predicted at the time of Traditionis Custodes: the attempt to kill the Tridentine Mass will cause more and more sensible Catholics to go for the jugular of the V II thinking and ask for the abolition of the Novus Ordo instead.

If you allow me a strong comparison, you can equate Francis issuing Traditionis Custodes to Hitler invading Russia. When that happened, the only possible outcome was that either the Third Reich or Russia would cease to exist, as what was before “merely” a big problem had now become an existential threat for the attacked.

Francis is, in the end, just another Adolf – not anywhere near as smart, but with a comparable spirit of rebellion to Christ – trying to fagocitate the Mass of the Ages and, with it, Traditionalism. Like Adolf, Francis is discovering that he has bit more than he can chew. Granted, Francis will die without the help of a Walther PPK, but I doubt that he will die in a much more optimistic mood than the one of Adolf on that 30 April 1945.

At least, Hitler knew that the Soviet Union was a purely human construct, perishable like everything that is man-made. But Francis seems, in his stubbornness and hatefulness, too dim to understand that the Mass of the Ages is not the work of man, and he will not be able to destroy it more than he would be able to install a communist government in Russia.

Viganò also makes another point I have often made: this crisis is there exactly to awaken the faithful and allow them to see the evil that has infiltrated the Church. Without this awakening there can be no course correction, in the same way as the one who does not know he has ingested something poisonous will not try to induce vomit before the problem gets worse.

And this is, in fact, the issue.

Francis and the mentality he carries are poison that has been doing damage for far too long.

It’s time to vomit both of them out of the body of the Church.