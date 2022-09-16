Drunk Sun Tzu Meets Baghdad Bob, Or: How To Lose Big And Claim Victory.

“We just achieved a glorious victory in Kharkiv, comrades!”

It is Friday as I write this and, from all that can be seen, the dreams of glory of the pro-Neonazi faction have been shattered against the hard wall of reality. Yeah, one week can do this to you.

The Glorious Super Duper Turbo Advance of the Ukrainian troops in the Kharkov region proved a great PR balloon, full of nothing but hot air.

The “conquest” is limited to some 250 square kilometres of… pampa.

No coal. No gas. No steel mills. No appreciable Russian losses in both men or material. In fact, no Russian forces to be found in the first place, as the region was “defended” by a small number of Rosgvardia (akin to the Italian Carabinieri, an armed police force without front combat capability or vocation) and Donbas militia’s reserves, made of oldish men kept there in the thinking (more on this later) that nothing would happen on that part of the front.

The Russians may have been caught with their pants down. Greta happens, They may, also, have hoped for a Ukrainian advance, actually luring the Ukrainians out of their NATO-paid, concrete-reinforced trenches by dangling in front of their svastikas a biggish territory very scarcely, actually barely protected, and retiring promptly when the hoped-for attack took place.

In both cases, the result is the same: the Ukrainian wasted precious resources – in men and material – on a senseless drive through the pampa, and are now being pounded mercilessly by the Russian artillery, rockets and Air Force with, literally, nowhere to hide.

The Russians have, also, paid a price. If they were surprised, they now look complacent and, if not incompetent – the retreat was a masterpiece, again corroborating the second hypothesis – certainly careless. If they lured the Ukrainians, they played a very cynical game with the local population, told for months that Mother Russia was there to stay and forced to flee at very short notice to avoid the Ukrainian “safaris” (this is where the Neonazis of Kraken & Co. go around killing all those suspected of collaborating with the Russians).

Be it as it may, the result is the same: heavy, irreplaceable Ukrainian losses against strategically insignificant territorial gain. A military disaster considering that the Russian losses amount to almost zero. This is the kind of expensive game you might want to play if you are China trying to invade Taiwan. It is not the game a bankrupt, half-depopulated Country can play against an adversary with 5 times the population, 10 times the artillery, and 100 times the money.

This comes, also, on the back of the Kherson offensive in the south, an unmitigated disaster with only a couple of villages to show for the brutal losses sustained. If your enemy has total air and artillery dominance, it might make sense to stay in your trenches and wait for the US Cavalry; an attack like this is not a brilliant surprise strategy, it is “drunk Sun Tzu meets Baghdad Bob”.

As always, on the parallel planet inhabited by totally unaware – or stupid – Nazi fanboys, everything is all right and the operation in Kharkov was a great success. They can’t see beyond their little, stupid Ukrainian flags, and breathe this “success” like oxygen they have desperately craved for for the last six months.

It’s like smoking a Twitter Joint together with fellow potheads. Makes the pothead feel good. Doesn’t change anything.

Does this mean that Zelenski is Greta-level retarded? Not at all.

Zelenski is an entertainment guy. To him, war is a PR exercise. The “success” in Kharkiv helps him to get more money and weapons for his joke of a Fourth Reich attempt. I have little doubt that he and his, together with many others, will keep enriching themselves out of the faggotry (yes, mate: f-a-g-g-o-t-r-y) and stupidity of the Collective West.

So there you have it, the Glorious Super Duper Turbo Advance of the Ukrainian troops in the Kharkov region. Thousands had to die, so that Elenski & Co. can keep enriching themselves at the expense of their own soldiers, with money paid courtesy of depraved Westerners.

In other news, Winter Is Coming.

I am afraid this will get very interesting.