Living Rooms And Cool Minds.

“Rouble to rubble, did you say?”

The vote on the request for annexation to Russia in the four traditionally Russian provinces in the Ukraine begins today. The outcome is quite obvious, as the annexation is the best thing that can happen to the local populations, particularly after the loss of territory in the Kharkov region.

I think this annexation (about which I have no doubt, as the Duma clearly favours it in case of favourable outcome of the referenda) will shift the game on globalism and homo agenda significantly.

Please note this: since the beginning of the Special Military Operation, anti-homo (to variable extent) forces have won in Hungary, Serbia and, soon, Italy. They have also advanced in France. They will, no doubt, make inroads in Germany in the coming months.

Conservative Europe tends to have a different attitude towards Russia than its Regressive part. This they do because, other than the Regressives, they do not feel the obligation to hate Putin just because they deem him ho-mmo-fffpho-bicc. They look at things in a more neutral way, do not care for the Alphabet, are generally no friends of globalism, and consider a warm home, a job, and a future for their children very valuable things to have.

If I am right (but I have often been wrong in life), the suicidal policies of most Western Governments will cause a general shift to the right. Why would someone who has been lied all year about Russia’s ability to withstand the sanctions, and Europe’s inability to cope with those very same sanctions, keep believing those same politicians when they talk about refugees, homos, or trannies? No. I think that the huge cry of “enough” that will soon rise from Europe will extend to a lot of stuff (globalism, degeneracy, vaccines!) that has been supinely accepted or tolerated in years past.

A cold living room should help a lot to think about these matters with, so to speak, a cool mind.

We shall see. Winter is coming and it will, I think, not care much for virtue signalling and little flags on the Twitter handle.