Poor Lazarus And Socialist Francis

Clearly, Francis did it again.

In the mind of this man, everything needs to be instrumentalised to further a socialist, or commie, agenda.

He has, in one of his latest bloviations, taken the story of Lazarus and the rich man and has profited from it to blather the usual stuff about worldwide redistribution.

The guy had, for once, not started badly. Yes, the rich man has forgotten God. Yes, our dignity does not depend on the things we have. Yes, Lazarus was, whilst suffering, still safe in his love for God.

But then Francis, being Francis, forgets that he is supposed to be catholic and launches in quite hefty tirade.

“the injustices, the inequalities, the unequal distribution of the earth’s resources, the abuse of the powerful against the weak, the indifference to the cries of the poor, the abyss we dig every day generating marginalisation,” cannot , he said, “leave us indifferent.”

It is very clear from the words above that Francis thinks that the unequal distribution of the earth’s resources is supposed to be an injustice (in fact, it is a subspecies of it).

Ah, well, no.

The world’s resources have always been unequally distributed; the poor will always be with us; Jesus never condemns the rich man, or Joseph of Arimathea, or Nicodemus, for the fact being rich. It means that Jesus never saw a problem in the earth’s resources being unequally distributed.

Who sees a problem in this? Typically, people who don’t believe in God. If you don’t believe in God, inequality is not a God-given way to teach humility to the poor and generosity to the rich, it is a fundamental flaw of the only life people will ever live; for socialists and communists, inequality is, as they say, not a feature, but a bug.

Francis speaks like them, because he is one of them. However, in view of the job he has, he pretends to go along with Catholic doctrine before he releases on you his Socialist Bomb. He does it, actually, all the time.

He the same of those trolls on political sites who start their message pretending to be on the right side, and then – when they have your confidence – veer the message in a different direction, and when they are finished only attentive readers have understood what was the plan all along.

Besides: has Francis been listening to the full story?

27 He answered, ‘Then I beg you, father, send Lazarus to my family, 28 for I have five brothers. Let him warn them, so that they will not also come to this place of torment.’ 29 “Abraham replied, ‘They have Moses and the Prophets; let them listen to them.’ 30 “‘No, father Abraham,’ he said, ‘but if someone from the dead goes to them, they will repent.’ 31 “He said to him, ‘If they do not listen to Moses and the Prophets, they will not be convinced even if someone rises from the dead.’”

Francis can blather about socialism as much as he can.

It is very clear that he is not listening to Moses, or the Prophets, or Christ.