The Three Europes, According to Putin

You tell me if this guy looks like he is bluffing…

Putin’s yesterday speech was long, momentous, and utterly brutal.

I would like, here, to take one part of it and say two or three words about what I think this part of the message meant for the conflict, for Russia, and for all of us.

Putin made two clear distinctions. The first, between Russia and the West. The second, between the “Anglo Saxons” (means, here, UK and USA) and the rest of the West.

From a military/political point of view, he sees the US bullying the rest of the west, with the UK serving as Dobermann and all the others as Chihuahuas. From a cultural point of view, he sees the USA as leading a wave of madness and degeneracy, with the Dobermann trying to keep up and the Chihuahuas more or less ready to obey orders.

There are, therefore, in this vision, three Europes.

The first one is Russia. This is the Europe which wants to stay Europe. The Europe which reveres its cultural and religious values and keeps honoring traditional Western European culture. The Europe for which a penis makes you a male and a vagina a female, with all that entails.

The second one is the Anglo Saxon bloc. This is the Europe which wants to become a madhouse. Trannie soldiers, celebrations of degeneracy in every form, corruption of the youth since childhood, rented uteruses for rich perverts, “parent 1 and parent 2”.

The third one is the remaining European Countries. Some of them more traditional, some of them veering towards madness. All of them, unable to make their own path and to escape the immense economic pressure of Big Bullying Fag.

If you ask me, Putin has reassured the first Europe, thrown down the gauntlet to the Second, and told the Third to choose side.

This was a very intelligent move. A lot of Poles, a lot of Czechs, even a lot of Ukrainians hearing him talk of “Parent 1 and parent 2” will instinctively know – in fact, will not be able to deny – that, however much they may hate him, he is right on fundamental, foundational, civilisational questions. They know what the Anglo Saxon Faggotry is trying to do to their children and nephews. They know what their instincts, basic decency, and religious traditions says about that.

At home, in Russia, where his popularity is unabated and gaining ground, millions will have heard his words as if it was music. He promised them that Russia will not, ever, slide down the path of sexual degeneracy. In fact, Russia is tightening its degeneracy legislation right now.

As to the third, the Degenerate Europe (and West), he has clearly stopped to care. We will be mocked, and deservedly so. We will be ignored, and deservedly so. I hope it does not happen, but I am sure that, if we deserve it, he will bomb the living shit out of us, too. This is what, at some point, might happen if you allow your country to become a Sodom.

Sodoms have this strange tendencies to attract destruction.

More has emerged from yesterday’s event, but I wanted to throw some light on this aspect here first.

Because, whatever you may think of it, this is a conflict between the forces of light and those of darkness.