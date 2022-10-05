Give Peace A Chance: Mundabor’s Nine Points Ukraine Peace Plan.

The past…

As it is fashionable to suggest peace proposals nowadays, I will allow myself to add mine to the mix. Whilst I am not a mega billionaire, I think my proposal will be way more realistic.

So, here we go.

Russia remains Russia. Crimea and the new provinces remain Russia, because they are Russia. It is senseless to propose that Russia had a vote redone. It’s like asking Italy to remake the Tuscany annexation vote.

Zelenski and his men go. Zelenskkki gets shipped to Florida, or shot, or poisoned. His friends are very fast in packing, or meet a bullet from very near. A new government gets in power. Possibly led by Zaluzhny. This way you have the toxic guys out, and more reasonable people in. Military people tend to be more realistic than corrupt comedians. A new page. Fresh wind. That kind of stuff.

Ukraine remains neutral and disarmed. An army of 50,000 max. A symbolic Air Force. There will be no navy anymore (see below). This is because Russia must be satisfied that no issues will ever come from that side. Without this, no peace will be achievable.

Russia gets all the parts of former Ukraine they are really interested in. This will be, largely, the part with a strong Russian component and/or strong Russian tradition. Nikolayev, Odessa, Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkov, obviously Zhaporozhie (already Russia from today). Why? Because Russia wants them, because they belong in Russia, and because Putin will get them anyway. They are right on all accounts, btw.

Russia guarantees the boundaries of the remaining Ukraine. This prevents Poland, Hungary and Romania from carving out their own filet pieces out of it. I know that, for example, Lvov was traditionally Polish, and Galicia traditionally Habsburg/protohungarian. Tough luck. NATO does not advance one metre. Makes everybody happy in the long term.

Denazification is imposed on The Ukraine. Arrest and delivery to Moscow of all Neonazi commanders of Azov, Kraken etc. to be trialled in Moscow for crimes against humanity. Destruction of all monuments to Stephan Bandera. Ban on paramilitary or political organisations, cultural circles, or magazines glorifying Bandera or Nazism. Russia to bomb directly, Israel-style, in case of non-compliance.

Russian as Ukrainian official second language. No discrimination against Russian ethnic people remaining in the Ukraine. This is self-explanatory. Again, non-compliance to be bombed directly and without warning.

Ukraine can join the EU along the Austrian model. EU will find it difficult to keep poor, poor Ukraine out. As a result, EU has the privilege of pumping countless billions into a sewer. Ukrainians get a sweet, sweet cookie, one they longed for for decades. Stupid EU tax payers get to put their money where their stupid little flags are. Everybody is happy.

Vote on peace terms is held in NuUkraine. All the UN observers your heart desires. If they vote no, the war resume on the same day and, at the end of it, there will be no Ukraine. If they vote yes, it’s the will of the people. Democracy at work.

There.

Very reasonable and realistic. Sensible, moderate, and eminently achievable. A peace for the real world, not Twitter fangirls and gender curious soy boys.

What does the Ukraine get, you will ask? Survival, peace, and the sweet, sweet EU cookie. They have deserved none of them, of course, but one has to give them something to prevent them from self-destructing to the last Neonazi combatant ( and his Nazi wife).

There will be no vote on this. I am no Musk. My readership of this proposal will be around 1500.

But I will get back to this post when the conflict ends and see what has gone differently, and why.

I almost forgot…

I will accept the Nobel Peace Prize. I will not take part to the ceremony but will send a written address to be read by whatever idiot is in charge of it.

Prize money to be paid to the SSPX, Italian branch.