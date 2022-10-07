Four Cuddly Bear Cubs

It’s called Russia, Sherlock…

I do not know the political orientation of the author of this article. However, it seems to me that said article makes a lot of sense. I invite you to read it and to reflect on the main point (that is: if Putin = Pure Evil Guy, well then we have a permanent-war-until-a-probable-nuclear-outcome scenario, because “eeeviill”).

I would like to fly a bit higher now (like those Russian drones who stand 1 km up in the air, unseen and unheard, above the Ukrainians lines and give to their guns the coordinates for the fire) and give you a more bird-like (or drone-like) perspective.

The Four Cuddly Cubs are going to be annexed to Mama Bear. It is happening, and nothing will stop the process now. All of Russia finds the Four Cuddly Cubs adorable, and will defend them will all the energy Mama Bear has showed in the past (ask Napoleon, or Hitler).

This creates a completely new situation on the ground, one that makes the old one looks like Cokehead’s Paradise for Zelenski & Co.

The Russians still keenly feel the humiliation of the Tatar yoke. They never forgot the Time of Troubles. They lost (as Soviet Union, I think, but you get my drift) more than 26 million people during WWII, and will do it again any time. They have a total lack of sportiness in what concerns territories they consider authentically, genuinely Russians. The entire Donbas and Black Sea coastal region, including all ports, undoubtedly qualify.

The Russians are, at the risk of being obvious, no Germans. Germans can have millions of innocent German civilians bombed to death, Prussia and Silesia taken away from them, and – again – millions of Germans desplaced, and they will go on for decades telling you how much they deserved it. The Russians will nuke Biden’s sorry ass, no questions asked.

New facts have been created. The four new Oblasts will soon be just as Russian as St Petersburg or Kazan are. This puts even a very prudent, astonishingly patient man like Putin under pressure to not allow any territorial concession on these territories, ever, and to defend them with consequence.

The rest follows from this. As this is now Russian land, the time of the gentle, “you can keep your TV, Internet, electricity, gas, roads, factories and bridges” Special Military Operation is going to an end. In the next two-three months we will see this special military operation more or less gradually morph, officially or unofficially, into something far more closely resembling war. It will still not be as brutal as it would be against, say, the poor Finn army, because the Russians still see the Ukrainians as, largely, their own. But brutal it will be.

Russians don’t wage war the way NATO does, say, in Serbia. That stuff, the Russians do not really even call “war”.

In Russia, war means, rather, that everything in front of them is destroyed and the Russian tanks advance over the rubble. Search “Russian military doctrine” and you will see what I mean. The Russians don’t do that kind of high-tech, low-casualties warfare NATO is so fond of. They are more like WW II, “steel hell” guys. They don’t really care about how many of their own soldiers will die, imagine how much they care about the enemy losses!

Zelenski can snort all the coke he wants, but this will not change anything in the fundamental way the game has now changed. This is not Russia protecting ethnic Russians living in allied republics and contested regions anymore. This is Cocaine Clown Guy officially sitting on Russian territory, and shooting at Russia to boot.

I do not know about the pace of the escalation (I would say a gradual increase in the next two-three months is the most likely scenario; mind, I have been wrong before), but I do not doubt that a massive escalation **will** come.

The LBGTWTF+ side will not be able – unless they want to be incinerated – to counter this with a massive, all-out, NATO military intervention. They have, for this, no ammo, no military/industrial capacity, and no desire to die. The only thing they can do is to make the demise of the Elenski regime more painful for the Ukrainians and more expensive for NATO, even as a lot of European States senselessly castrate themselves with their own sanctions.

More mercenaries @ $1000/day. More Soviet-era Western tanks about to be destroyed. More howitzers that will go the way of those they have sent before. More HIMARS that will also be slowly, but systematically destroyed. It will be a slow, expensive, bleeding in both men and material.

Plus, all this will have to happen from the background of increasingly more angry European citizen; citizen who were never asked whether they wanted a war and the castration of their economies, and who – with the possible exception of the “Cermans” – will grow more and more intolerant of being told to shut up, pay, lose their job, and freeze.

Time clearly works for Russia. Also, Russia had a clear idea of what they wanted to do, when to escalate, how to react to any possible development, etc. The NATO countries had no Plan B. When the sanction failed, they stood there naked, stupid and, now, freezing.

Incompetent leaders have followed the Twitter mob and thought they would get an easy victory. They will now have to suffer, and we will have to suffer because of them.

Meanwhile, the outcome of this conflict was decided on the 24th February, and nothing will change in that, bar a nuclear confrontation that makes everybody lose.