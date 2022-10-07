Invented Diseases

One of the things that anger me most these days is the adoption of liberal ways from the alleged “conservatives”.

The language of the enemy must never be used, unless it is to mock it.

Latest example: the increasing frequency with which alleged conservative outlets like Breitbart and others, mention “gender dysphoria”.

There is no gender dysphoria. There has never been. There will never be.

What has always been there, and will always be there, are madness and sexual perversion. A guy is not afflicted by a “condition” that makes him believe he is a gal. A guy is barking mad or, far more likely, a pervert.

It’s as simple as that, it’s the reality that has always been around us. Supposed new diseases are merely the trick of the devil to make us accept abnormality as normal.

We need to react, in the comments or however we can, to everyone from the (alleged) right crowd adopting talking point of the wrong crowd. To accept the language of the enemy is to adopt, or at least condone, the thinking of the enemy.

We think the way we talk. This is why propaganda is so important and every tyrant always makes such an effort to impose his own language.

There is no gender dysphoria.

The “gays” are sexual perverts. And miserable people.

“Reproductive rights” means baby killing.

If we refuse to talk right, we will end thinking wrong.