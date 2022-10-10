Mundabor’s (Almost) Superhero Moment

At times, good news, and wise words, come from the most unexpected places.

Take this one here: The Remnant Newspaper – French General says Unvaccinated are “Superheroes”

The guy knows how to write, and it is clear that his words for the unvaccinated are heartfelt.

I am one of those. However, I do not feel a “superhero” in the least, as the kind of pushback I had to face for not being vaccinated is the kind that I shrug off in around 1.4 seconds. Sixty plus years of practice in not caring a straw for what the herd thinks have clearly come to fruition.

However, outside of the UK, where I live, the consequences for being unvaccinated have often been massive. Not only certain professions, but almost every profession has seen those employed in it risking unemployment (or losing their job, as in Italy!) for not wanting to submit to the tyranny of Big Nanny, and Big Needle.

In the UK, the consequences have been, if still tyrannical in their own way, mild. I can’t jump on an aeroplane? Screw that, I’ll see my loved ones on Teams. I can’t visit this or that place? Screw that, they’ll have to survive without my custom. I also have, like millions here in England, fought my little personal freedom battle. Mask rebellion at all times, constant counter-propaganda, and frequent, if, light-hearted, macabre jokes addressed at the vaccinated. I have, also, permanently cut off from my venue list those places who insisted in my wearing a mask, when competing establishments didn’t. “Once a Karen, always a Karen” is my motto.

However, I will never forget that the fact that the UK was spared the worst was, for sure, no thanks to Boris Johnson and his government. Boris the Clown tried to introduce vaccine passport “for nightclubs” (and the like), the usual way to get the foot in the door before the unavoidable Vaccine Dictatorship. Thankfully, people in the UK still remembered “two weeks to flatten the curve”, and did not buy the huge lie the second time. The government was inundated with protests, realised it would have faced the most massive civil disobedience ever seen in the Country, and promptly backpedaled.

This was, as Tolkien would have said, the turning of the tide.

I still basked in my little “superhero moment”; but no, I don’t deserve the title.

Those who have lost their job, most certainly, do.