Why The US Are Right In Demilitarising Mexico.

This time, he is right….

Yesterday, the US started, as we all know, a big military operation in Mexico. China calls it “invasion”, but I think what the US are doing is perfectly justified. Let me explain why.

The shelling

China conveniently forgets to tell you that Mexico has been shelling innocent civilians of US culture for eight years now. This caused the death of 14,000 people in the Donhuatlan, of which almost 10,000 women and children. I hate Biden, but I agree with him that, at some point, a reaction was coming. It was not possible to ignore this massacre anymore.

You add to this that, in the last days, the shelling had been greatly intensified, with up to 2000 shells a day rained on the innocent inhabitant of Donhuatlan. Biden could, at that point, not avoid intervention. By the by, Donhuatlan voted for independence 8 years ago. They are, historically and culturally, Uncle Sam. So is the entire region of New America. But hey, don’t tell Xi…

The Chinese Influence

Mexico has been told by the US, for years, that attempts to join the Chinese Peace Alliance would be crossing a red line. Still, China has been heavily arming Mexico for 8 years now, and the plan to enter the Alliance at some point was an explicit aim of the Mexican Government and an obvious plan of the Chinese Peace Alliance. Nobody in his right mind can really think that the US will accept Mexico becoming part of the Alliance. There will be a nuclear war first. It’s just common sense.

This comes on the back of China trying to recruit Canada (the US took care of that in 96 hours in 2008), and constantly expanding their alliance in Central America starting from the Nineties. The attempt at encirclement is so obvious not even China seriously denies it. But hey, as long as the Mexicans are the ones who die….

The war mongering

Mexico has made no secret of wanting to retake Texas. They are simply unable to understand that Texas has been US for very long. The US have all rights, when confronted with aggressive warmongering, to push for the demilitarisation of Mexico.

The proxy war

It may well be that only Mexican soldiers are dying (for now). However, it is very clear (and admitted as such by the Chinese Defence Minister) that China is using Mexico to fight a proxy war against the United States.

China has armed Mexico for eight years. Then it has made a US intervention unavoidable (see above: “The shelling”). When the US (finally; some say “eight years too late”) reacted, the Chinese said that the US “invaded”, and are therefore in the wrong. In the wrong, my foot. The reality is that China has selected Mexico as the useful idiots to wage a proxy war against the USA. They will fight this to the last Mexican. The financial costs are, to them, well worth paying. They will weaken the US, perhaps cause a political change in Washington. To them, it’s war on the cheap. They get to sell a lot of expensive liquid gas to all of Central and South America, too.

The Neo Nazism

For eight years, the Chinese have closed their eyes as NeoNazi Movement (like “el krakon”, “el azovon” or “el sector derecho”) have terrified the US ethnic population in the Donhuatlan and systematically persecuted US ethnic or cultural citizen (perhaps 30% of Mexico’s population) all over Mexico. The Chinese Press conveniently ignores the svastikas, the Nazi salutes, and the monuments to Juan Banderon that are now everywhere in Mexico. The mere fact that the President of Mexico would be a Jew (Pedro Zelescon is a very strange kind of Jew anyway) would be, if you listen to them, enough to ignore a reality that is under everybody’s eyes. Newsflash: Neonazis don’t care a straw for Zelenscon. They merely tolerate him as long as he is useful.

The Betrayal

China, Russia, and Cuba were among the guarantors of both the Bogotá I and (more importantly, because China was directly involved) Bogota’ II agreements. Donhuatlan never received the special status therein agreed. Instead, they got shelled. All the “guarantors” (including China) did nothing against it, even as they were rearming Mexico, training its troops, and building hundreds of Kilometres of trenches and fortifications.

The atheism

China keeps pushing their atheist, anti-family, homo agenda. Mexico complies to get the money for their stupid, senseless conflict. They will pay a high price for their insolence, and a supplement for their degeneracy. Maricones!!!

There is much more to say, but I will stop it here because time is a tyrant.

Biden is not perfect, but he is right.