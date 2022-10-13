Understanding The Context

I was rereading one of my theology books, and a phrase was quoted there about the Four Last Things, stating something along the lines of “in the end, we will be judged by love”.

I had to stop a moment, and almost gasped, as the impression that that phrase made on me was to immediately remind me of the plethora of perverted priests, bishops, and nuns who go around seeding such statements.

Of course, I (almost) immediately overcame the unpleasant impression, realising that the original statement (like countless others of the sort) was made by a Catholic and meant to be understood by his Catholic audience according to Catholic doctrine; which, undoubtedly, all his readers implicitly understood.

Not so today. Today, “love” is one of those words your average German bishop can use meaning adultery, fornication, or even horrible sexual perversion.

The last one of such cretins (most likely, worse than cretin) was a German Bishop who demanded that we consider sodomy an expression of “lurv”. Mind, these faggots will normally be more subtle than that. They will paint in front of the gullible this assumed idyllic “faithful” relationship (meaning: a perverts commits a sin crying to heaven for vengeance exclusively with the participation of another stable accomplice), and will call it an expression of lurv. This is the exact opposite of Catholicism. This is Satan working through a bishop, or priest, or nun, or theologian, and enjoying the openness and brazenness of it.

Everything (particularly Catholicism) must be understood in the proper context. The abysmal state of Catholic instruction makes it easy for perverted prelates to smuggle their lies under the pretence of Catholicism, nor can we trust on normal Bishops (meaning: not perverted) to openly attack and rebuke, en masse, the perverted ones, demanding that they be removed from the priesthood.

Therefore, it will be up to us, the faithful, to instruct ourselves, drawing from the immense material available.

There is, in the absence of valid guides, no other way to learn, propagate and perpetuate our wonderful Catholic heritage, out of love of Christ and neighbour.

Because in the end, we will be judged by love.