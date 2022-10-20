A long article I had written about abortion disappeared in the ether with one wrong click. It’s a stupid feature of my tablet. But hey, that’s life.

I will, still, give you the gist, and move on.

We need to go back to orphanages. We need to go back to the serious, well-funded, efficient orphanages that were the pride of Countries like Italy only a couple of generations ago. Places were countless children could be taken away from the miserable, soul-destroying environment of a baby mama scrounging on public money for decades, and preparing them for a life of – according to sex – baby maternity or criminality. Granted, a criminal is not excused for his wrong environment. But the right one will help him to become a solid, responsible, perhaps faithful adult.

The debate on abortion needs to shift to – inter alia – the debate on serious, well-funded orphanages. Orphanages take the criminality away from the youth, the excuses away from the abortionists, and the scrounging away from the baby mamas.

The whole exercise costs much less, and likely a fraction, of the current regime. No, really.

We need to go back to orphanages. They are a great weapon to protect, nurture, and develop fulfilled lives