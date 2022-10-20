Liz Truss Falls From The Twentieth Floor.

The immense drama of incompetence that unfolded under our eyes ended today, after only 45 days. Liz Truss resigned. She destroyed the former record, 119 days, set by a guy who actually died.

This is incompetence that will become the stuff of legends. politically speaking, she fell from the 20th floor.

It is widely said that the tax cut plans are what doomed her. Wrong. She was elected exactly because of those plans. Tory MPs are mediocre, but no schizos.

No. Lizzie made several big mistakes in succession.

First: she kept her absurd pro-Ukraine, pro-sanctions line. Afforded a wonderful occasion for a new start after Boris’ departure, she kept digging her grave instead. Had she announced a u-turn, and an offer of collaboration on energy to Putin, the energy prices would have immediately started to de escalate. The end of the sanctions would have caused outright euphoria in the British market. And yes, Britain is still an economic giant and a mini mini nuclear power. No US can whip it into submission, unless this submission is wanted.

This caused the Country to slowly but surely panic. what does the girl do? The contrary of what she preached all her life: she launches a massive, 2 years fairyland subvention programme, going all socialist before even starting her tax reduction exercise. When the program was announced , it was read on the back of the already hugely increasing expenses. Of course this scared the markets!!

Mistake number three: she tries to save herself and sacks her Chancellor of the Exchequer, a vile act the entire nation immediately recognised. At that point, around one week ago, the writing was on the wall.

Still: normally, the Tories knife their designated victims calmly and slowly, in order to minimise the damage to the party and maximise the blame for the victim. This time, it wasn’t possible.

Little scared girl did not have the guts to field the Prime Minister Questions eight days ago, another unprecedented act of cowardice. Then the decomposition went faster – motus in fine velocior – until the unbelievable scenes of chaos yesterday evening. At this point, the entire country was simply laughing.

Today, the unavoidable end.

Seldom in my life I have seen such an incompetent person persuaded of her own greatness. Liz Truss is a case study in lack of self-awareness.

Will the situation really improve? I doubt.

The root of the problem are the sanctions and the enmity to Russia. The route to prosperity is collaboration with Russia for the normalisation of world trade.

Until this happens you can have a better hand at the helm, but the sea will remain very dangerous.