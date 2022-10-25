Taisez-Vous, Monsieur Macron!

“You are always such fun, Emmanuel!”

Monsieur Macron has, together with others, given a great show of virtue signalling at some religious gathering or other I can’t even be bothered to identify.

Besides insulting the Patriarchate of Moscow (but not the one of Kiev; the first is manipulated by its government, the second, mysteriously, not…) Monsieur Macron has said that peace in the Ukraine would be tantamount to justify aggression.

I would really want to know what his plan is.

Even those who (wrongly, if you ask me) consider Russia’s intervention in the (former) Ukraine unjustified, still have a moral duty to look at reality hard in the face and start reasoning as to where we go from here.

The four new regions are now Russia, as they were for most of the time since the creation of Novorossiya. This fact is the huge elephant in the room of the dreamers with other people’s lives. Do not let me even get started on the Crimea. But no, it is perfectly useless to talk about that.

Forget Crimea. The Russians will nuke Macron’s cul before they leave Donbas, or Kherson. Get over it. This is the reality you live in now.

This simple fact must be understood, just as one needs to understand that the football game has ended and he has lost. It’s done. There is an outcome. Your hopes are history. There is a new situation on the ground.

The only uncertainties now are not whether Ukraine will “win”, but how many people will die before they lose, and whether there will still be a country called Ukraine after they have lost.

Macron and his merry band of incompetent (or corrupt) dreamers, comfortably sitting in their palaces without any risk of being conscripted today and go up in the air next week, do not even have the luxury of time. Stalin’s Russia had the resource to fuel a war indefinitely, but the Ukraine has become an amputated failed state, begging the West every day, loudly, shamelessly, like the obnoxious beggar at the entrance of your underground station.

There is no universe in which the Ukrainians keep being hacked forever, whilst Europe and the US keep paying forever, all the while making their economy crush and their citizen suffer, forever, under the boomerang effect of the “sanctions” they have so stupidly introduced. At some point it will be no more soldiers, no more money and weapons, no more brainwashing in the West, or no more Ukraine, whichever comes first.

Macron might not realise it, naively believing that Putin will be deposed and Russia will, overnight, paint its hair metallic blue and start singing “Imagine”. He might. More likely, Macron understand perfectly what is what, and he just doesn’t care.

Let more soldiers die. Let more civilians be displaced. Let the danger of a terrible escalation go on. Let the Ukraine be literally hacked to pieces in front of his eyes.

He will stand there at the lay pulpit, talk of impossible piece conditions, and feel good with himself. Meanwhile, reality will march on, and will be most harshly felt not in the splendid palaces of Western Europe, but in the cold, dirt trenches of Ukraine.

This game is so cynical it makes me sick. I know I should keep my sadness in check, as those who die are largely those brainwashed to die willingly. Still: it makes my blood boil that the brainwashing goes on, so that a bunch of corrupt or incompetent little prostitutes of politics can keep playing their game.

Macron has spoken to Putin for many hours on end. He probably knows him better than every other first-line politician in Europe. He should be the one who warns the others about the steely determination not only of Putin, but of the Country standing behind him.

But no. He does not even have the decency to shut up.

Ukraine will be hacked to pieces. I almost hope for him the last brainwashed Ukrainian soldier, upon being torn apart alive by a Russian shell, will still have the energy to utter his last, dumb words:

Merci, Monsieur Macron.