On The Side Of Sanity

Yes, my dear US readers. Your Country is looking for trouble for ***him***

Yesterday, Vladimir Putin made a historic speech. I suggest you subscribe to a telegram channel like Slavyangrad or Intel Slava Z to get all the issues point for point, as Western media are unlikely to represent it fairly.

Putin’s speech had, as I see it, a military, a political and a social part.

The most interesting part was the social part: it was a strong, passionate defence of traditional values, decency, and sanity against a West which, not happy to pursue insanity in its own home, wants to impose its sick madness to the entire planet.

I don’t know to what extent this message will spread inside the censored, self-censored or outright brainwashed West. But there is no doubt that those, in the West, who are listening to Putin’s world are coming to realise that the guy is entirely right: the West is fighting Putin so rabidly because they understand that Putin runs counter to their woke, anti-Christian, utterly perverted agenda; something, by the way, this little effort has been writing for a while.

I remember the time when the USA did not care whether a Country had sodomy laws, or forbade perverts’ parades, or had cultural differences with the US. There was this obvious realisation that you can’t rule the world.

The woke years put an end to that, and starting with Obama’s presidency there was a constant acceleration of “sanctions” imposed on Countries which displease the woke crowd. It appears that, today, there are around 40 Countries hit by US sanctions (quite a serious situation if you are a poor, or even not-so-poor, African Country). During the Cold War I remember only South Africa and, if there were more, their number was certainly very limited.

The toxic mixture of becoming the only superpower and the woke agenda has brought us where we are today. Mind, I do not believe that this is the result of some woke billionaire conspiracy. It is absurd to believe that extremely wealthy people would risk having their backside nuked, or even the very profitable – for them – globalised world destroyed, for the sake of their wives’ “gay friends”.

I think this is the result of the woke activism on social media, which in turns influences the behaviour of congressmen, which in turn influences both legislation and government action. It is a huge madhouse mentality starting from the lowest rungs of failure (the unemployable youth living in mama’s basement) and going up the ladders of power as the omnipresent need for virtue signalling makes those issue carry more and more power with time.

Putin is actively countering this phenomenon, telling the functioning brains in the West who are listening to him that he represents the sanity they would like to see in their own Countries. It’s a powerful argument, and one that will gain traction in the coming years.

“Why would I risk being nuked to fight a guy that is more similar to me than the woke troops?” This question will resonate more and more in Middle America, among people who perfectly well understand that they are neither called nor equipped to solve historical controversies in the Ukraine and elsewhere.

The US have huge problems to solve on their own. But what is most urgent now is to decide that they will not enter into conflicts – commercial or military in nature – to export them.

I am sure there will be widespread voter fraud in November. However, I still think that the Republicans will likely regain both houses. The neoconservative, aggressive geopolitical thinking will not end, but the woke activism abroad will get a big hit. As a result, the cost vs benefit analysis of not only the Ukrainian conflict, but the huge number of sanctions around the world will start getting under increasing pressure. Even my cat has noticed that, when 140 countries abstain in a resolution meant to condemn Russia, it can only mean that the West is isolated and the rest of the planet is tired of the ideological and economical bullying.

Putin is on your side. He is on the side of every Christian on the planet. He is on the side of every victim of woke bullying. He is helping you to uphold your values, and defend your freedoms.

This conflict is bad for the brainwashed cretins which caused it to start with 8 years of fanatical, genocidal hate. But it is very useful to make a fundamental conflict of our time emerge.

Choose between Putin and sanity, or wokeness and madness.

I know whom I will be rooting for.