World War Trans

This Tucker Carlson video (you can start from 2:30) has the receipt.

This is something I have written for a while, and the video above gives the most evident official confirmation of this. For one who says it, thousands think it.

These people are in the US Government, Legislative and, likely, Armed Forces. This is what happens when you allow the madness of gender ideology and support of perversion to take roots in the corridors of power.

It starts with “what have they done to you”, it ends with “you must be destroyed no matter the cost to us”.

We need to realise that the enemies of Christ are good at religious wars. We can see clearly in the example of this guy, a guy of Jewish origin and, from what can be seen, as atheist as they come (or as confused as it is convenient to him).

By the by, guy can already boast of a suicide in the family: something that is, on Wikipedia, promptly excused with “depression” but, where I come from, gives you no excuses. The sin of the fathers also come to mind.

But hey, don’t notice me.

I am just a Christian with traditional social values.