Fighting The Deep Bird, Or: Musk Against The Wokecongs

We have all read about Elon Musk firing the top echelons of Twitter immediately after taking control.

What some might not know is that, for the rest, nothing much seems to have changed. Scott Ritter sent a “test” tweet and was promptly suspended. Other conservative people have been suspended just days before the Primaries. It is early days, but I think what is happening is clear enough.

There is a Deep State (let’s call it Deep Bird) inside Twitter, too. Hundreds, perhaps thousands of people working on everything from algorithms to appeal decisions, and from HR to training, who will likely start their little personal insurgency against Elon Musk.

Musk will, also, likely be told that he “cannot do” certain things, because he would find it impossible to hire people if he did them, or because hate legislation would be coming his way. This has always been the way, and if you know the beautiful tv show “Yes, Minister!” You know what I am talking about. Musk needs to pay much attention to the legal people he hires, and take care that he has aggressive people in all places that count.

Trump had to deal with a massive Deep State insurgency; but, unlike Musk, he was not free to hire and fire as he pleased; plus, he had to work with clearly hostile Republican representatives. Musk has a much bigger latitude in his actions and, in fact, it might make sense for him to move the entire shop to Texas at the first sign Californian soyboys prefer to work elsewhere rather than being excluded from the Facebook pages of their metrosexual friends.

Musk needs to show that he will never allow Twitter to be domesticated into some “libertarian light” version of the oppressive apparatus he just bought. He cannot go for half measures, because by doing so he will not gain the trust of sensible America, and will still keep the enmity of the insane one.

Twitter must become the platform par excellence of free speech. It must also use its considerable PR and financial muscle to fight in court every measure of the EU aimed at clipping its wings.

This bird will never be free, unless a massive purge frees it from all the toxins it has accumulated in the last years.

Mr Musk is very smart, and he likely understands all this; however, what he might not be prepared for – or too interested in destroying – is the middle and low level, atomised Vietcong (Wokewong) resistance he is likely going to get. He needs to work on this with the same obsessive dedication he puts into cars and space.

Will he understand this, or will he treat Twitter merely as a kind of toy he can play with in his free time, and disregard when he is tired of it?

Time will tell.

For the moment, I suggest potential new members to wait for more positive news because giving Twitter their business.