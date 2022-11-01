We Have All The Answers (We Can Grasp).

Here, Francis is seen in the act of not trying to sabotage the faith…

The Evil Clown has kept sowing the seed of unbelief once again, saying words to the effect that religion cannot have all the answers. I have no link here, but hey, he has said worse.

Well, religion (the right one) actually has. The problem is that Francis does not believe in this simple fact, and prefers to ignore it.

Catholicism offers, so to speak, a closed circuit of knowledge.

What I can grasp, the Church teaches me. What I cannot grasp, the Church explains and teaches to me to the extent that I can grasp, and commands that I defer to God’s superior wisdom and knowledge to the extent I can’t.

This is a truly wonderful arrangement, that allows every Catholic to walk – or, rather, march; then we are supposed to be a pretty tough bunch – through life knowing that all is fine, all is under control, we always know what we have to do, and we can trust God for all that is not in our power to do, or to understand.

This, to me, means having all answers. It also means that serenity – that factive action that is, ultimately, abandonment to God’s plan – that is a sweet spiritual nourishment to everyone who tastes it.

Some people die young. Some people get cancer. Some people die with Alzheimer. Some people live a life of suffering, struggle, or humiliation. God has a plan for all of them, a reason for their suffering, and a reward for their Christian dedication.

If I manage to get to heaven, I am one hundred percent sure that I will find, there, many an exploited peasant, many a mistreated servant, and many a work-demolished miner or sweatshop worker, who, after a life of toil spent in prayer and Christian resignation, enjoy the presence of God more fully that I will be able to. At that point, all answers will not only be present – I know already now that they are – but they will be made fully transparent to me. Even then, though, some things will remain somewhat obscure – for example, my knowledge of God will never be full -; still, they will still be perfectly clear in their nature and structure ( I will never fully know God, because I am not God). That, to me, will still as complete and satisfactory an answer as it can be.

We already have all the answers, even if some of the answers contain a shaded area. The “we don’t have all answers” seems, to me, as admission of little, or even non existent, faith.

When the mother asks why her three years old child died, “we have no answer” is no answer at all. “Your child died because this is the plan that God, in His infinite goodness, had for him” is a full, 100% true, legit mind-resting answer. This – to stay by our example – is true even if the child has died because of an injustice, an injustice God allowed to happen so that a greater good may come out of it; a greater good not less true, and not less infallibly good, merely because our little brain cannot grasp it whilst on this vale of tears.

This applies to all areas of our life. “If there is a Goooood, why waaaar?” Is the most childish question every Catholic can ever pose, closely followed by statements along the lines of “if we don’t reduce CO2 emissions, God’s creation will fail and die” and “we need to limit the number of souls God can have on this earth, for the good of His own Creation”.

We already have all the answers we can grasp, and we know that there is a wonderful answer even when we can’t. A Catholic needs to inform his life on this principle, instead of looking elsewhere (least of all, in case of hoaxes called “science”) and discover he still does not have the answer he craved, but he has damaged – or lost – the all-important key to the Kingdom of God: the strong faith for which we were born, and which our heart craves.

We are on this earth to earn our ticket to heaven. This is the main event. All the other circumstances in our lives – both those we can impute to our own mistake and those which seem simply fallen on our head by pure bad luck – are steps that God has either willed or allowed on our way there, in order to help us along the way.

It is infinitely unimportant whether we live 8 years, or 108. Whether we get in heaven or not is infinitely important and, in fact, the only thing that ultimately count. The worst bastard who ever got saved still ended up infinitely fine in the end. The worst “good guy” who ended up in hell still botched everything in the most eternally gruesome of ways.